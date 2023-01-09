Stock market live updates: Asian shares rally
The Sensex tumbled for the third straight session to close below the 60,000-mark on Friday, ending the first week of the new year with losses amid concerns over elevated inflation and continued monetary policy tightening.
Unabated foreign fund outflows and a weakening rupee added to the gloom, traders said.
The 30-share BSE Sensex slumped 452.90 points or 0.75 per cent to finish at 59,900.37. The broader NSE Nifty went lower by 132.70 points or 0.74 per cent to end at 17,859.45.
TCS was the top laggard in the Sensex pack, shedding 2.97 per cent, followed by IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, Infosys and Kotak Mahindra Bank.
Only five counters closed higher -- Mahindra & Mahindra, Reliance Industries, Nestle India, ITC and Larsen & Toubro, rising up to 1.06 per cent.
Sensex, Nifty live updates: Markets gain in early trade
Sensex climbs 367.92 points to 60,268.29 in early trade; Nifty advances 119.4 points to 17,978.85.
Sensex, Nifty live updates: Rupee rises against USD
Rupee rises 32 paise to 82.34 against US dollar in early trade
Asian shares rallied on Monday as hopes for less aggressive US rate hikes and the opening of China's borders bolstered the outlook for the global economy.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 1.5% to a five-month top, with South Korean shares gaining 2.1%.
Stock market live updates: Chinese blue chips gain
Chinese blue chips added 0.4%, while Hong Kong shares climbed 1.4%. China's yuan also firmed to its highest since mid-August.
Stock market live updates: Nikkei closed for holiday
Japan's Nikkei was closed for a holiday but futures were trading at 26,230, compared with a cash close on Friday of 25,973.
Stock market live updates: Futures trade higher
S&P 500 futures ESc1 added 0.2% and Nasdaq futures NQc1 0.3%. EUROSTOXX 50 futures STXEc1 added 0.5%, while FTSE futures FFIc1 firmed 0.4%. Earnings season kicks off this week with the major US banks, with the Street fearing no year-on-year growth at all in overall earnings.
Stock market live updates: US 10-year yields drop a steep 15 bps
Friday's mixed data had already seen US 10-year yields drop a steep 15 basis points to 3.57%, while dragging the US dollar down across the board. Early Monday, the euro was holding firm at $1.0660, bouncing from a low of $1.0482 on Friday. The dollar eased to 131.82 yen, away from last week's top of 134.78, while its index was flat at 103.740.
