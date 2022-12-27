bse nse sensex today live nifty stock market updates 27 december trending shares today in share market UltraTech Cement, Bank of Baroda, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HCL Technologies, Grasim Industries, Pidilite Industries

Benchmark BSE Sensex and Nifty rallied more than 1 per cent on Monday on heavy buying in financials, IT and oil stocks after a four-day losing run.

The 30-share BSE index rallied 721.13 points or 1.20 per cent to settle at 60,566.42 as 25 of its constituents ended in the green. During the day, it jumped 988.49 points or 1.65 per cent to 60,833.78.

The broader NSE Nifty advanced 207.80 points or 1.17 per cent to settle above the 18,000 level at 18,014.60. As many as 40 of Nifty stocks advanced while 10 declined.

Sensex lost 1,960 points or 3.29 per cent while Nifty tanked 613 points or 3.99 per cent in the four-day sell off to Friday.

From the Sensex pack, IndusInd Bank spurted the most by 3.99 per cent, followed by State Bank of India (3.97 per cent), Tata Steel (2.74 per cent), Bajaj Finserv (2.53 per cent), ITC (2.51 per cent), Axis Bank (2.44 per cent), HDFC Bank (1.91 per cent), UltraTech Cement (1.98 per cent), NTPC (1.87 per cent) and Tata Motors (1.73 per cent).

ICICI Bank rose by 1.5 per cent while Reliance Industries rose nearly 1 per cent, boosting the rally in the index.

On the other hand, Nestle fell the most by 1.24 per cent. Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bharti Airtel, HCL Technologies and Hindustan Unilever also declined.