Markets end marginally lower after choppy trade

New Delhi: Markets ended marginally lower on Tuesday amid lack of directional cues from domestic as well as global markets.

The 30-share BSE Sensex ended 8.41 points or 0.02 percent lower at 37,973.22. Similarly, the NSE Nifty slipped 5.15 points or 0.05 percent to 11,222.40.

Major gainers in the Sensex pack were ONGC, IndusInd Bank, PowerGrid, Axis Bank, HCL Tech, NTPC, ITC, Bajaj Auto, Bajaj Finserve, Tech Mahindra, Bharti Airtel, and ICICI Bank, shedding 3.82 percent.

On the other hand, UltraTech Cement, TCS, Tata Steel, Titan, HDFC, RIL, HDFC Bank, Asian Paint, Maruti and Infosys were among the gainers, rising upto 3.08 percent.

Domestic investors turned cautious after the Reserve Bank postponed its bi-monthly policy review meeting, analysts believe.

Meanwhile, the rupee depreciated 7 paise to settle at 73.86 against the US dollar. International oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.44 per cent lower at USD 42.68 per barrel.

In the previous session, Sensex settled 592.97 points or 1.59 per cent higher at 37,981.63, while the NSE Nifty surged 177.30 points or 1.60 per cent to 11,227.55.

Exchange data showed that foreign institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 26.98 crore on a net basis on Monday.