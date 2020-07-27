Markets open marginally higher, Nifty below 11,150

New Delhi: Markets opened marginally higher on on Monday tracking positive Asian shares.

The BSE Sensex was trading lower by 204.65 points or 0.54 percent to 37,924.25 while the NSE Nifty was down 62.80 or 0.56% percent to 11,131.35.

Major loser in the Sensex pack was ICICI Bank, falling upto 4.73 percent. This despite posting a 24 percent growth in its June quarter. ICICI Bank's consolidated profit was at Rs 3,118 crore even as it set aside Rs 5,550 crore for possible reverses on account of the COVID-19 pandemic. On a standalone basis, the profit after tax of the second largest private sector lender by assets rose by 36 percent to Rs 2,599 crore. Other major loser in the Sensex pack were HDFC Bank, SunPharma, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, SBI, Bajaj Finserve, Bharti Airtel, ITC, Powergrid and NTPC, falling upto 2.81 percent.

On the other hand major gainers were Asian Paint, Infosys, Ultrachem, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra and Kotak Bank, rising upto 3.08 percent.

On Friday, the Sensex had settled 11.57 points, or 0.03 per cent, lower at 38,128.90; and the Nifty had ended 21.30 points, or 0.19 per cent, down at 11,194.15. On weekly basis, the Sensex gained 1,108.76 points or 2.99 per cent, while the Nifty jumped 292.45 points or 2.68 per cent.

Exchange data showed that foreign institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 409.88 crore on a net basis on Friday.