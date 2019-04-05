Markets stage smart recovery, Sensex closes over 170 points higher

New Delhi: Markets staged a good come-back on Friday on positive global cues with the NSE Nifty regaining 11,600 level at closing trade.

The BSE Sensex jumped 177.51 points or 0.46 percent to 38,862.23 while the NSE Nifty edged higher by 67.95 points or 0.59 percent to 11,665.95.

Major gainers in the Sensex pack werer Tata Steel, Vedanta, Bajaj Finance, TCS, IndusInd Bank, Infosys, ONGC, HDFC Bank, Kotak Bank, HDFC, M&M and ITC, rising upto 3.55 percent.

Meanwhile, stocks of Maruti, Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto, Asian Paint, Yes Bank, HCL, HUL, Sun Pharma, NTPC, Heromotocorp, Powergrid and SBI fell upto 1.46 percent.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold stocks to the tune of Rs 226.19 crore while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers of shares worth Rs 1,206.16 crore, BSE provisional data showed.