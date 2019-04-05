हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
BSE

Markets stage smart recovery, Sensex closes over 170 points higher

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold stocks to the tune of Rs 226.19 crore while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers of shares worth Rs 1,206.16 crore, BSE provisional data showed.

Markets stage smart recovery, Sensex closes over 170 points higher

New Delhi: Markets staged a good come-back on Friday on positive global cues with the NSE Nifty regaining 11,600 level at closing trade.

The BSE Sensex jumped 177.51 points or 0.46 percent to 38,862.23 while the NSE Nifty edged higher by 67.95 points or 0.59 percent to 11,665.95.

Major gainers in the Sensex pack werer Tata Steel, Vedanta, Bajaj Finance, TCS, IndusInd Bank, Infosys, ONGC, HDFC Bank, Kotak Bank, HDFC, M&M and ITC, rising upto 3.55 percent.

Meanwhile, stocks of Maruti, Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto, Asian Paint, Yes Bank, HCL, HUL, Sun Pharma, NTPC, Heromotocorp, Powergrid and SBI fell upto 1.46 percent.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold stocks to the tune of Rs 226.19 crore while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers of shares worth Rs 1,206.16 crore, BSE provisional data showed.

Tags:
BSENSESensex todayNiftystock market update
Next
Story

Sensex jumps over 90 points, Nifty regains 11,600

Must Watch

PT1M32S

When India hits back at enemy, some people here start crying: PM Modi in Amroha