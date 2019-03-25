हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
BSE

Sensex drops over 350 points, Nifty slips below 11,400

Major losers in the Sensex pack were L&T, RIL, SBI, Axis Bank, Sun Pharma, Kotak Bank, HDFC, ICICI Bank, M&M, Yes Bank, Tata Motors and Vedanta, falling by upto 3.28 percent.

Sensex drops over 350 points, Nifty slips below 11,400

New Delhi: Markets closed in the red on Monday in tandem weak global cues with both the equity indices falling above 90 percent.

The BSE Sensex tanked 355.70 points or 0.93 to 37,808.91 while the NSE Nifty closed 102.65 points or 0.90 percent down at 11,354.25.

Major losers in the Sensex pack were L&T, RIL, SBI, Axis Bank, Sun Pharma, Kotak Bank, HDFC, ICICI Bank, M&M, Yes Bank, Tata Motors and Vedanta, falling by upto 3.28 percent. Bucking the trend, ONGC, CIL, Powergrid, NTPC, Bajaj Finance and HDFC Bank closed in green, rising by upto 3.90 percent.

FIIs were a net buyers worth Rs 1,374.57 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net sellers to the tune of Rs 657.37 crore, provisional data available with BSE showed.

 

Tags:
BSENSENiftySensex todaystock market update
Next
Story

Sensex falls over 350 points, Nifty slips below 11,400 on weak global cues

Must Watch

PT32S

Breaking News: Sheila Dixit says no to AAP alliance