Sensex ends 420 pints higher; Infosys posts stellar gains

New Delhi: Markets ended in the positive zone on Thursday, led by stellar gains in Infosys though global cues were negative.

The BSE Sensex settled 419.87 points or 1.16 per cent, higher at 36,471.68. Similarly, the NSE Nifty surged 121.75 points, or 1.15 per cent, to 10,739.95.

Infosys was the top gainer in the Sensex pack rising 9.56 percent. The IT major posted a stronger-than-expected 12.4 per cent rise in the first quarter consolidated net profit to Rs 4,272 crore, helped by large deals, and said its FY21 revenue is likely to grow by up to 2 percent. Other major gainers wer M&M, Nestle India, IndusInd Bank, Kotak Bank, HCL Tech, Axis Bank, Asian Paints, Maruti, SBI and LT, rising upto 3.81 percent.

Tech Mahindra, ITC, NPTC, PowerGrid, Titan, ICICI, Bharti Airtel, ONGC, RIL, HDFC, Bajaj Auto and Ultrachem finished with losses, falling upto 2.54 percent.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude futures fell 0.71 per cent to USD 43.48 per barrel. The rupee meanwhile settled 3 paise lower at 75.18 against the US dollar on Thursday.

In the previous session on Wednesday, Sensex closed 18.75 points or 0.05 percent higher at 36,051.81 while the NSE Nifty finighed 10.85 points or 0.10 percent higher at 10,618.20.