Sensex jumps over 120 points, Nifty closes above 11,600

New Delhi: Markets ended in the positive zone on Friday with the NSE Nifty regaining 11,600 on healthy buying in auto and metal stocks amid positive global cues.

Rising for the second straight day, the BSE Sensex rose 127.19 points or 0.33 percent to close at 38,672.91 while the NSE Nifty jumped 53.90 points or 0.47 percent to 11,623.90.

Major gainers in the Sensex pack were Vedanta, Tata Steel, M&M, Tata Motors, ONGC, HUL, Maruti, Bajaj Finance, HDFC, Heromoto Corp, SBI and Sun Pharma, rising by upto 3.20 percent. Meanwhile Yes Bank, L&T, Powergrid, Asian Paint, Kotak Bank, ICICI Bank, NTPC, Axis Bank, Bajaj Auto, ITC, and IndusInd Bank fell upto 2.08 percent.

FIIs were a net buyers worth Rs 3,594.51 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares to the tune of Rs 2,080.22 crore, provisional data available with BSE showed.