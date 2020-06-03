Sensex jumps over 510 points, Nifty above 10,100

New Delhi: Markets opened in green for the third straight day led by rally in banking and finance stocks amidst positive global cues.

The BSE Sensex rose 509.84 points or 1.51 percent to 34,335.37 in early trade. On the other hand, the NSE Nifty jumped 154.75 points or 1.55 percent to 10,133.85

Nifty rose above 10,000, for the first time since March 13.

MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 1.3%. Japan`s Nikkei rose 1.2% to its highest level since late February. China`s CSI300 rose 0.4% to break above its May peak to a 12-week high. E-mini futures for the U.S. S&P 500 were up 0.2% in early Wednesday trade, extending the gains so far this week to 1.4%, a Reuters report said.

In the previous session on Tuesday the BSE Sensex soared 522.01 points or 1.57 percent to close at 33,825.53. On the other hand, the NSE Nifty rose 152.95 points or 1.56 percent to finish at 9,979.10.