हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
BSE

Sensex jumps over 510 points, Nifty above 10,100

Nifty rose above 10,000, for the first time since March 13.

Sensex jumps over 510 points, Nifty above 10,100

New Delhi: Markets opened in green for the third straight day led by rally in banking and finance stocks amidst positive global cues.

The BSE Sensex rose 509.84 points or 1.51 percent to 34,335.37 in early trade. On the other hand, the NSE Nifty jumped 154.75 points or 1.55 percent to 10,133.85

Nifty rose above 10,000, for the first time since March 13.

MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 1.3%. Japan`s Nikkei rose 1.2% to its highest level since late February. China`s CSI300 rose 0.4% to break above its May peak to a 12-week high. E-mini futures for the U.S. S&P 500 were up 0.2% in early Wednesday trade, extending the gains so far this week to 1.4%, a Reuters report said.

In the previous session on Tuesday the BSE Sensex soared 522.01 points or 1.57 percent to close at 33,825.53. On the other hand, the NSE Nifty rose 152.95 points or 1.56 percent to finish at 9,979.10.

Tags:
BSENSENiftySensex today
Next
Story

Stocks in focus on June 3, 2020
  • 2,07,615Confirmed
  • 5,815Deaths

Full coverage

  • 63,06,746Confirmed
  • 3,76,322Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT14M45S

Cyclone Nisarga: Mumbai, Surat, Maharashtra and Gujarat coastal areas on high alert