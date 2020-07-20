New Delhi: Markets darted up for the third straight session on Friday as robust corporate results gave fresh impetus to investor bullishness, even as the country's COVID-19 case count breached the 10-lakh mark.

After trading on a positive note through the day, the 30-share BSE Sensex witnessed a burst of buying towards the end of the session to close at 37,020.14, up 548.46 points, or 1.50 per cent. Similarly, the wider NSE Nifty surged 161.75 points, or 1.51 per cent, to close at 10,901.70.

Here are stocks in focus on July 20, 2020

Yes Bank

Yes Bank's follow-on public offer to raise Rs 15,000 crore has managed to sail through after getting subscribed 93 per cent on the final day of bidding on Friday. The Follow-On Public Offer (FPO) subscription would be 95 per cent after including the anchor investors' portion.

The bank would raise the targeted RS 15,000 crore with help from SBI Capital Markets, which had underwritten the issue.

Muthoot Finance

Muthoot Finance on Saturday said its board has put in abeyance the proposal for a stock split in view of the current economic situation caused by the corornavirus pandemic. "The board discussed in depth the pros and cons of the stock split proposal. Though, the share price movement over the last few months and financial indicators were found to be ideal for a stock split proposal at the current scenario, the board unanimously decided to defer the proposal to sub-divide the equity shares to the company to a future date," the company said in a filing.

Vodafone Idea

Vodafone Idea on Saturday said it has paid additional Rs 1,000 crore to the government towards the statutory dues, taking its total payment to an aggregate Rs 7,854 crore. The company had earlier deposited Rs 6,854 crore in three tranches, Vodafone Idea said in a regulatory filing.

Mangalam Organics

Radhakishan Shivkishan Damani has acquired equity stakes in the company. As per June shareholding pattern, RK Damani holds 2.17% equity shares in the company.