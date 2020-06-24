New Delhi: Markets closed in green for fourth consecutive day on Tuesday led by gains in banking stocks amidst positive global cues.

The BSE Sensex rose 519.11 points or 1.49 percent to end at 35,430.43 while the NSE Nifty surged 159.80 points or 1.55 percent to finish at 10,471.

All sectors ended in the green.

Here are the Stocks in focus on June 24, 2020

Asian Paints

Asian Paints on Tuesday reported a 1.18 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 480.25 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2020, impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic-induced lockdown. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 485.99 crore during January-March quarter of the previous fiscal, Asian Paints said in a regulatory filing.

Bank of Baroda

Bank of Baroda on Tuesday reported a standalone net profit of Rs 506.59 crore for the March 2020 quarter.

The bank had posted a net loss of Rs 991.37 crore in the January-March quarter of the preceding fiscal ended March 2019. The figures for the quarter are not comparable year-on-year due to amalgamation of Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank into it with effect from April 2019.

Gujarat Mineral Development Corp

GMDC on Tuesday posted 67.1 per cent decline in consolidated profit after tax at Rs 40.5 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. The company posted a profit after tax of Rs 123.4 crore in the year-ago period, GMDC said in a filing to BSE.

NLC India

NLC India on Tuesday reported almost flat consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 498.1 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. The company had posted PAT of Rs 495.2 crore in the year-ago period, NLC India Ltd said in a filing to the BSE.

Union Bank

State-owned Union Bank of India on Tuesday reported narrowing of its standalone net loss to Rs 2,503.18 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2020. The bank had posted a net loss of Rs 3,369.23 crore during the same quarter of the previous financial year. Sequentially, there was a net profit of Rs 574.58 crore in the third quarter of 2019-20.