Markets ended in green on Wednesday for the second day tracking gains in index-heavyweights amid mixed cues from global markets.

The BSE Sensex surged 622.44 points or 2.06 percent to end at 30,818.61. On the other hand the NSE Nifty jumped 187.45 points or 2.11 percent to close at 9,066.55.

Here are the stocks in focus on May 21, 2020.

UltraTech

Aditya Birla Group firm UltraTech Cement on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 3,239.39 crore for March quarter 2019-20, helped by gains from reversal of the Income Tax.

JK Lakshmi Cement

The company reported more than two-fold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 98.63 crore for the fourth quarter ended on March 2020, helped by cost reductions. The company had posted a profit of Rs 39.38 crore in January-March period a year ago.

Dr Reddy`s

Dr Reddy`s Laboratories Ltd on Wednesday reported a net profit of Rs 764 crore during the January to March quarter, up 76 per cent from Rs 434 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.The company reported a revenue of Rs 4,432 crore, up 10 per cent from the year-ago period.