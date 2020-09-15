New Delhi: In a choppy trade, markets closed in the negative zone on Monday due to profit booking.

The BSE Sensex closed 97.92 points or 0.25 percent lower at 38,756.63. On the other hand, the NSE Nifty fell 24.40 points or 0.21 percent to 11,440.05.

Here are Stocks in focus on September 15, 2020

SAIL

Domestic steel major SAIL on Monday posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 1,226.47 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, mainly on account of reduced income.

The company had posted Rs 102.68 crore net profit in the year-ago quarter, Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) said in a BSE filing. During the quarter under review, the company said its total income declined to Rs 9,346.21 crore from Rs 14,998.20 crore in the April-June period of the preceding fiscal. Its total expenses stood at Rs 11,325.10 crore as against Rs 14,893.07 crore a year ago.

CPSEs

As many as 20 CPSEs and their units are at various stages of strategic disinvestment, while six are being considered for closure or are under litigation, Minister of State for Finance Anurag Singh Thakur said on Monday. In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Singh said the government follows a policy of disinvestment through strategic stake sale and minority stake dilution.

Apollo Hospitals

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise on Monday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 226.24 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 on account of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 49.15 crore for the year-ago same period, Apollo Hospitals said in a filing to BSE. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 2,171.50 crore in the quarter under review. It was Rs 2,571.89 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

PVR

Leading multiplex chain operator PVR Ltd on Monday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 225.73 crore for the June quarter as the film exhibition business remained closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 17.53 crore in the April-June period a year ago, PVR said in a BSE filing. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 12.70 crore, compared to Rs 880.39 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. Other income increased to Rs 42.65 crore from Rs 6.77 crore earlier.

Future Retail

Future Retail Ltd on Monday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 561.95 crore for the first quarter ended June 2020. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 159.24 crore in the April-June quarter a year ago, Future Retail Ltd (FRL) said in a BSE filing. Its revenue from operations was down 73.86 per cent to Rs 1,358.11 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 5,197.11 crore in corresponding period last year.