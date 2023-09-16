Meet Kanika Vohra And Anuradha Chandrashekar, Entrepreneurs Changing Dynamics Of Fashion Industry

Technology is changing the fashion industry in numerous ways, impacting everything from design and manufacturing to marketing and consumer engagement. Augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) are being used to create virtual fitting rooms and augmented shopping experiences. Customers can try on clothing virtually, enhancing the online shopping experience. Machine learning and AI algorithms analyze customer data to provide personalized recommendations, helping customers discover products they are more likely to purchase. While there are many entrepreneurs who are changing the fashion industry, among them are Kanika Vohra and Anuradha Chandrashekar, the founders of ICH Creative Consulting LLP.

Anuradha's background is a tapestry of diverse experiences. Her lineage boasts a Gandhian grandfather who served as a minister in Kerala and another who held the position of Assistant Commissioner of Police in Bangalore. Growing up in Bangalore, her upbringing was a fusion of traditional values, modern thinking, and a passion for sports and the arts. Anuradha is a graduate of NIFT and shares her life with a fellow designer-turned-artist.

Kanika's upbringing was characterized by the constant movement due to her army family background, instilling in her a deep appreciation for diversity. Her educational journey took her to various schools across the country, culminating in higher education at Delhi University and NIFT Delhi.

Kanika and Anuradha embarked on their entrepreneurial journey approximately six years ago when they co-founded ICH Creative Consulting LLP. Prior to this venture, they collaborated within the founding team of AJIO. Kanika held the position of Business Head, while Anuradha served as the Creative Head. Their extensive experience in the retail industry, combined with a consumer-centric approach, laid the groundwork for ICH.

ICH Creative Consulting is a creative strategy firm working to bridge the gap between consumer insights, market potential, unique brand expression, and the practicalities of fashion business expansion. The firm empowers businesses using data data-driven approach that includes research, design, business development, fashion forecast, predictive trend analysis, and consumer preferences among others. The firm offers two primary models to the industry that is ICH BOT (Build Operate Transfer) and ICH NEXT. ICH BOT offers creative solutions to unique business problems, whether it involves repositioning an existing brand or launching a new one from scratch while ICH NEXT is an indigenous fashion forecast for India and provides predictive trend analysis to the Indian retailer and design community.