ASUS launches ROG Phone 3 gaming smartphone, starts at Rs 49,999

New Delh: Taiwanese company ASUS on Wednesday launched its third-generation gaming smartphone, the ROG Phone 3, at a starting price of Rs 49,999 (8GB RAM + 128GB) in India.

The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option of the phone will cost Rs 57,999 and both the variants will go on sale via Flipkart starting August 6.

"ROG Phone 3 is undeniably the next evolution of the gaming smartphone. With absolute power, enhanced audio, better phone controls, and a more connected system with our gamer community, the ROG Phone 3 delivers unimaginable gaming experiences and empowers gamers to tailor these experiences as they wish," SY Hsu, Co-CEO ASUS, said in a statement.

The smartphone features a 6.59-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with 10-bit HDR10+ support and 144Hz refresh rate.

Under the hood, the phone has the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ SoC, along with Adreno 650 GPU and up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM.

The smartphone comes with quad camera setup at the back that includes a 64MP Sony IMX686 primary sensor that has an f/1.8 lens.

The camera setup also has a 13MP secondary sensor with a 125-degree ultra-wide-angle lens and a 5MP tertiary sensor with an f/2.0 macro lens.

The smartphone also has a 24MP selfie camera sensor at the front.

The phone has 8K recording, 4K HDR recording up to 60fps, and a Pro Video mode that lets you record up to 8K, and an option to choose to use the front mic or back mic when recording.

The device runs Android 10, weighs 240 grams and has a 6000mAh battery with 30W fast charging tech onboard.

Other features of the ROG Phone 3 include two USB-C ports, "GameCool 3" cooling system, dual front-facing speakers, multi-antenna Wi-Fi and quad-mic noise-canceling array.