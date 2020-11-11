Honor 10X Lite with quad-camera, 6.67-inch display launched

New Delhi: Honor on Tuesday launched its new smartphone 'Honor 10X Lite' with quad-camera set up, a 6.67-inch punch-hole display and a 5000mAh batter in the global market.

The smartphone will come in three colours midnight black, emerald green and icelandic frost. It is already available in Russia, and will go on sale from today in other markets including France, Germany, among others, with a retail price of 229.9.

"The smartphone has now become a vehicle for self-expression, escapism and creativity. Especially when phones like the HONOR 10X Lite come equipped with a ton of useful features like eBook mode and multi window mode to make reading and ideation on the go easier than ever before," the company said in a statement.

It features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display.

The phone is powered by the octa-core Kirin 710A processor and comes with 4GB of RAM with 128GB of storage that is expandable via microSD card.

The smartphone sports a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48MP primary sensor with f/1.8 lens, an 8MP sensor with f/2.4 lens, a 2MP sensor with a f/2.4 lens, and another 2MP sensor with an f/2.4 lens.

At the front, the phone features an 8MP selfie shooter with an f/2.0 lens.

The Honor 10X Lite packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 22.5W fast charging.

Connectivity options on the phone include 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi, LTE, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port

In addition, the company has teamed up with Wattpad, the global multi-platform entertainment company and world's leading social storytelling platform, to empower writers to share their stories and aspirations.

Honor has also partnered with Red Bull Basement to encourage student developers all around the world with an aim to make a positive impact with Honor technology.