Samsung to launch Galaxy A31 in India in June first week

New Delhi: Samsung is geared up to launch its new mid-range smartphone Galaxy A31 in the first week of June that may cost around Rs 23,000.

According to reliable sources, the device will sell across all of Samsung's online and offline platforms and will also be available across e-commerce platforms.

The smartphone will come with a 6.4-inch super AMOLED display and will be powered by MediaTek octacore processor in India, sources told IANS on Friday.

Galaxy A31 is likely to come in just one 6-128 GB variant. The smartphone would sport a quad camera setup, with 48MP main sensor. The front camera will be 20MP.

Galaxy A31 is the third A series device to launch in India this year.

To date, Samsung has launched two Galaxy A devices in the country. While Galaxy A51 was launched in January, Galaxy A71 - the premium device in the Galaxy A line-up - went on sale in February.

With six million units shipped globally, Samsung Galaxy A51 has become the world's bestselling Android smartphone model in the first quarter of 2020.

Samsung's A51 smartphone, which is popular in all regions, particularly across Europe and Asia, captured 2.3 per cent share of all smartphones shipped globally in the quarter, according to market research firm Strategy Analytics.