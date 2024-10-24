Air India, Singapore Airlines Expand Codeshare Agreement

Air India And Singapore Airlines Codeshare Agreement: Air India and Singapore Airlines (SIA) have agreed to expand their codeshare agreement, adding 11 Indian cities and another 40 international destinations to their network. This marks the first extensive expansion of codeshare arrangements between the airlines since 2010, offering customers enhanced travel options between Singapore and India, as well as beyond.

A codeshare pact allows two airlines to offer their customers services on each other's flights. From October 27 this year, Air India and SIA will codeshare on each other's flights between Singapore and the Indian cities of Bengaluru and Chennai, increasing their total weekly scheduled codeshare services between the countries to 56 from 14.

SIA will codeshare on Air India's domestic flights between Delhi and Amritsar, Bengaluru, Coimbatore, Lucknow, and Varanasi, between Mumbai and Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Bengaluru, Coimbatore, Goa, Jaipur, Kolkata, Lucknow, and Thiruvananthapuram, as well as between Kolkata and Guwahati.

Air India customers will be able to access 29 destinations across SIA's network. These are Adelaide, Brisbane, Cairns, Darwin, Melbourne, Perth, and Sydney (Australia); Bandar Seri Begawan (Brunei); Phnom Penh and Siem Reap (Cambodia); Denpasar, Jakarta, Medan, and Surabaya (Indonesia); Fukuoka, Nagoya, Osaka, Tokyo Haneda, and Tokyo-Narita (Japan); Busan and Seoul (South Korea); Kuala Lumpur and Penang (Malaysia); Auckland (New Zealand); Cebu and Manila (the Philippines); as well as Danang, Hanoi, and Ho Chi Minh City (Vietnam). The list includes existing codeshare arrangements to Kuala Lumpur.

SIA customers will also be able to connect to Air India's international services from Bengaluru, Delhi, and Mumbai to 12 destinations across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. These are Copenhagen (Denmark); Paris (France); Frankfurt (Germany); Milan (Italy); Nairobi (Kenya); Amsterdam (the Netherlands); Jeddah and Riyadh (Saudi Arabia); Colombo (Sri Lanka); as well as Birmingham, London-Gatwick, and London-Heathrow (the United Kingdom).

Both airlines plan to progressively include other destinations in their network to the codeshare arrangements. Subject to regulatory approvals, the codeshare flights will be progressively made available for sale through the airlines' respective booking channels.