Badrinath National Highway Opened For Vehicular Movement Near Gulabkoti

Badrinath National Highway in Uttarakhand's Chamoli which was blocked due to the falling of heavy debris from the hill was opened for vehicular movements on Friday. "The blocked Badrinath National Highway near Gulabkoti and Paganala has been opened. Work is underway to open the other roads," Chamoli police said on X.

Earlier, Chamoli Police informed that the Badrinath National Highway was blocked near Nandprayag, Chhinka Gulabkoti, Paganala and Kanchanala. "After heavy rains, the Badrinath National Highway is blocked due to debris near Nandprayag, Chhinka, Gulabkoti, Pagalnala and Kanchanala (Badrinath)," Chamoli Police said in a post on X.

Continuous downpours in the state have affected day to day activities of the people in the state. Earlier today, in a tragic incident, four Nepali nationals were found dead after being trapped under debris near Phanta helipad following the heavy rains in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag, officials said.

The District Disaster Management Officer Nandan Singh Rajwar said that a rescue team was sent to the spot after they were alerted about the incident around 1:20 am.

Rajwar said, "All 4 people trapped in the debris were found dead by the rescue teams. All of them were Nepali nationals and their bodies are being brought to Rudraprayag by the District Disaster Rescue Force (DDRF) team."

The rescue operation was carried out by teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and District Disaster Rescue Force.

"People buried under the debris have been taken out by the rescue team, who were found dead. All the people are from Nepal, including Tul Bahadur, Purna Nepali, Kishna Parihar and Deepak Bura," the official further said.