Bengaluru Traffic Advisory For Third Phase Of Lok Sabha Elections: Check Alternative Routes to Avoid Jams

As Bengaluru is voting for the Lok Sabha polls in 14 constituencies today, the Bengaluru Traffic Police is all geared up to control the traffic situation. Recently, the traffic police have issued a traffic advisory. This advisory aims to alert commuters about potential traffic jams in various areas due to the election activities.

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) is also playing its part by running additional buses to facilitate people travelling to their hometowns for voting. However, these extra buses might contribute to traffic congestion, particularly around the Majestic area.

The traffic police have urged the public to plan their routes accordingly and consider alternative paths to avoid delays. The notice issued by the Bengaluru Traffic police says, “An appeal to the public, Due to 2nd phase of Lok Sabha election in Karnataka state, a large number of people are going to their hometowns and KSRTC has left additional buses from Majestic/Kempegowda Bus Stand. There is a possibility of traffic congestion." Here are some recommended alternative routes for commuters

1. Raja Ram Mohan Roy to Magadi Road: Commuters travelling this route are advised to use N.R. Square, Townhall Circle, Market Circle, Royan Circle, and Siri Circle for smoother travel.

2. Raja Ram Mohan Roy and J.C. Road to Rajajinagar: For those heading towards Rajajinagar, taking Palace Road, Chalukya Circle, and Race Course Road is recommended to bypass potential congestion points.

The Lok Sabha elections are scheduled across fourteen constituencies in Karnataka, including Bijapur, Gulbarga, Raichur, Bellary, Chikkodi, Belgaum, Bagalkot, Bidar, Koppal, Haveri, Dharwad, Uttara Kannada, Davanagere, and Shimoga. Notably, southern Karnataka, especially Bengaluru, has already completed its voting process in the previous phase on April 26th.

As the nation awaits the election results, which are slated for announcement on June 4th, it's essential for commuters and voters to stay informed about traffic advisories and plan their travel routes accordingly to minimize inconvenience during this crucial period.