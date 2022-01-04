Customers await Ola electric scooters deliveries, CEO says all units dispatched

Bhavish Aggarwal, Founder and CEO, Ola Electric took on to Twitter to update the deliveries of the Ola S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters to customers. In a tweet, Bhavish said that all electric scooters booked in the first phase has been dispatched to buyers. However, not all scooters have reached the customers as RTO process is taking longer than expected, Bhavish mentioned further.

Update on December deliveries: we’ve dispatched vehicles to ALL who purchased. Some in transit, most already at delivery centres near you getting through RTO registration process. The registration process took longer than we anticipated as a fully digital process is new for all. pic.twitter.com/vYabsgF3L0 — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) December 31, 2021

First announced on August 15, Ola Electric was supposed to deliver its two scooters in October, but delayed it to November and then December facing a long wait owing to production-related delays caused by the global chip shortage. On December 15, Ola Electric announced that it has begun deliveries of its e-scooters -- Ola S1 and S1 Pro. The company also organised special events for the first 100 customers in Bengaluru and Chennai for the deliveries of Ola S1 and S1 Pro e-scooters.

"Update on December deliveries: we have dispatched vehicles to all who purchased. Some in transit, most already at delivery centres near you getting through RTO registration process. The registration process took longer than we anticipated as a fully digital process is new for all," Aggarwal said in a tweet.

Recently, some customers reported problems related to mechanical issues, build quality, as well as range offered on a full charge. The company later said that all problems on the scooters were fixed. Arun Sirdeshmukh, Chief Business Officer, Ola Electric, said that the company has already shipped almost 4,000 scooters this month, which are being delivered to customers across cities.

Also read: Ola Hypercharger installation begins across India

The Ola S1 scooters are being manufactured at the Ola's 'Futurefactory', which is said to be the largest, most advanced and sustainable two-wheeler factory in the world. The Ola S1 is priced at Rs 99,999 while the S1 Pro is priced at Rs 1,29,999 (ex-showroom). These prices include the FAME II subsidy, but exclude state subsidies.

As part of its ambitious charging infrastructure goal, Ola Electric also announced the roll out of its Hypercharger network and stated that it will install more than 4,000 charging points for its electric scooters across cities next year.

With inputs from IANS

Live TV

#mute