Ola Hypercharger installation begins across India, 4000 EV chargers planned by 2022

Ola Electric, the homegrown technology company who recently forayed into electric vehicles by launching the Ola S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters in India have started installing their Hyperchargers for charging the EVs across India. In a tweet, Bhavish Aggarwal, Founder and CEO, Ola, said that Hypercharger roll out has begun across cities and as part of its ambitious charging infrastructure goal, Ola Electric will install more than 4,000 charging points for its electric scooters across cities in the next year.

"At key BPCL pumps as well as residential complexes. 4000+ points up through next year. We're installing across India and will make them operational in 6-8 weeks. Will be free for use till end June 22 for all customers," he said in a tweet. Ola has expanded into advanced two-wheeler electric vehicles manufacturing at its Futurefactory. It has already begun deliveries of its e-scooters -- Ola S1 and S1 Pro -- albeit delayed a bit.

Ola in April 2021 unveiled the 'Hypercharger Network, a charging network for its two-wheeler products starting with the Ola S1, S1 Pro scooters recently launched in India. According to the company, the charging network will be the widest and densest electric two-wheeler charging network in the world, with more than 100,000 charging points across 400 cities.

In the first year alone, the company is setting up over 5,000 charging points across 100 cities in India, the company had said in a statement. With this network, the company's upcoming Ola Scooter can be charged 50 per cent in just 18 minutes for a 75 km range.

"By creating the world's largest and densest two-wheeler charging network, we will dramatically accelerate the customer adoption of electric vehicles and rapidly move the industry to electric," according to Aggarwal.

Ola Electric also mentioned that charging will be free for all till June 2022 if using Ola Hyperchargers.

