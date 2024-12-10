Advertisement
Himachal Government Signs MoU To Boost Green Energy And e-Vehicle Infrastructure

Himachal Pradesh: The Himachal Pradesh government signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with two companies to enhance facilities across five selected green corridors in the state.

|Last Updated: Dec 10, 2024, 06:19 PM IST|Source: PTI
Himachal Pradesh To Boost Green Energy And e-Vehicle Infrastructure: The Himachal Pradesh government on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with two companies to enhance facilities across five selected green corridors in the state, officials said.

Transport Department Director D C Negi signed the MoU on behalf of the state government, with Rahul Soni representing EVI Technology and Avinash Sharma representing Jio-bp, in the presence of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, a statement issued here said.

Sukhu said as per the tender agreement, Jio-bp would develop the Mandi-Jogindernagar-Pathankot and Kiratpur-Manali-Kelang corridors, while EVI Technology would complete the work of Parwanoo-Una-Sansarpur-Terrace-Nurpur and Parwanoo-Shimla-Recongpeo-Losar corridors within one year.

Apart from this, Electroweb Company will work on developing the Shimla-Hamirpur-Chamba Green Corridors. As part of the project, the companies would establish EV charging stations, way-side amenities and supermarkets at 41 strategic locations along these corridors within a year.

The chief minister said for e-buses, e-trucks and other electric vehicles the charging facility will be made available in these 41 locations.

Apart from this, public amenities such as toilets and restaurants would also be established in these places and the companies would pay Rs 75 lakh annually as lease money to the state government.

He said the state government has decided to make Himachal a Green Energy State by 2026 for which the government was developing the state as the model state for e-vehicles.

This initiative would play a vital role in reducing carbon emissions and promoting a sustainable environment for future generations, he said, adding that the state government would transit the fleet of Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) to electric buses in a phased manner.

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri said the state government was steadfast in its commitment to environmental preservation and was planning to procure 350 e-buses to achieve its goal.

He said due to the efforts of the state government, the state transport department became the first department in the country to operate an entirely electric vehicle fleet.

He added that the establishment of these green corridors would also encourage private vehicle owners to switch to electric vehicles.

