हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton wins record seventh British Grand Prix; finishes last lap with punctured tyre

Hamilton suffered the blow in the penultimate lap of the race but somehow managed to win the race 5 seconds ahead of Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen.

Lewis Hamilton wins record seventh British Grand Prix; finishes last lap with punctured tyre
Photo: Twitter/@MercedesAMGF1

Silverstone: The six times Formula One world champion Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton on Sunday (August 2, 2020) won his record seventh British Grand Prix after one of the most dramatic finishes of his career.

Hamilton and his teammate Valtteri Bottas, both witnessed the tyre drama as Bottas' tyre deflated in Lap 50, resulting in dropping from the second position to an eleventh-place finish for him.

On the other hand, Hamilton suffered the same issue in the penultimate lap of the race but somehow managed to win the race 5 seconds ahead of Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen. 

The Silverstone finish was Hamilton's first win by crossing the line with a puncture.

Hamilton who raced at an average speed of 237.6 km/h gained 25 points and finished with a time of 1:28:01.

In the post-race summary, Hamilton said, "Down the straight, the tyre deflated and that was a heart in the mouth moment. I was just praying to get it round. I was really chilled at the end. Bono was giving me the info (about Max). I've definitely never experienced something like that on the last lap."

The British racer then took to Twitter and expressed that the last lap almost had him. 

He also wrote, "We still got this Trophy. I can’t express how grateful I am to all the fans, and to my incredible team. To think this is the 7th home win is just insane. Thanks for the positive energy everyone, we did this together."

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc shared the podium with Hamilton and Verstappen.

Tags:
Lewis HamiltonMercedesBritish Grand PrixF1Formula 1
Next
Story

Lewis Hamilton aiming for record seventh British Grand Prix win on Sunday

  • 17,50,723Confirmed
  • 37,364Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,70,30,329Confirmed
  • 6,67,014Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT6M35S

Video: Hanuman Ji's mark to be worshipped before bhumi pujan