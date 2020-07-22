Marc Marquez undergoes successful surgery, aiming to return soon

Eight-time World Champion Marc Marquez on Tuesday (July 21, 2020) underwent successful surgery after being diagnosed with a broken right humerus.

The 27-year old suffered the injury when he crashed during the Spanish Grand Prix in Jerez on July 19.

The Repsol Honda rider travelled to Barcelona on Monday to the Hospital Universitari Dexeus where Dr Xavier Mir and his team in collaboration with Dr Barrera performed an open reduction and internal fixation of a titanium plate to the right humerus.

Taking to Twitter, Marc wrote, "Hi everyone! The operation went well and I’m feeling better! Thanks to Dr Mir and his entire team. I’m looking forward to starting my recovery! Thanks for your messages of support!"

Marc will remain in the hospital for up to 48 hours and according to the team's official statement, Marc is aiming to return to the 2020 World Championship as soon as possible.

Repsol Honda's Team Manager, Alberto Puig said, "Everyone who races in the World Championship has the unfortunate possibility of getting injured and having to go to the operating room. Unfortunately, it was our turn and it was Marc who has had to undergo surgery. Marc will take some time to recover but we are happy with how everything has gone."

He added, "Doctor Mir and his team have taken care of the entire situation since the fall and performed a successful operation. This gives the Repsol Honda Team a lot of motivation, knowing it went well, but now we have to be patient to see how Marc recovers and to understand when he can return."