'Just the beginning': Nawab Malik after Sameer Wankhede dropped from Aryan Khan drugs case

New Delhi: Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Nawab Malik on Friday (November 5, 2021) continued his attack against Sameer Wankhede and said that 'this is just the beginning' after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) official was dropped from the drugs case involving actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan.

Taking to Twitter, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader said, "Sameer Wankhede removed from 5 cases including the Aryan Khan case. There are 26 cases in all that need to be probed. This is just the beginning... a lot more has to be done to clean this system and we will do it."

The anti-drugs agency has now transferred the investigation in the controversial cruise drugs matter and five other cases from the Sameer Wankhede-headed Mumbai unit headed to an SIT. Officials have cited 'administrative grounds' for the decision to transfer the cases, which also include the one involving the son-in-law of Nawab Malik.

Wankhede, who is facing several personal and service-related allegations, will continue to be the Mumbai zone director of the agency.

The NCB issued a statement on Friday and said, "No officer or officers have been removed from their present roles and they will continue to assist the operations branch investigation as required until any specific orders are issued to the contrary."

The agency reiterated that it functions across India as a single integrated agency.

This is to be noted that NCB had arrested Aryan Khan and at least 19 others in the drugs on cruise case on the intervening night of October 2-3.

Wankhede is facing a departmental vigilance probe after an independent witness in the case alleged an extortion bid by those involved in the investigation. Wankhede, however, had denied any wrongdoing.

Earlier on Tuesday, he had said, "The drug mafia is trying to frame him and his family in false cases."

Malik, on the other hand, has launched a tirade against Wankhede and has levelled several allegations against him. He has alleged that Wankhede was born a Muslim but he forged documents, including a caste certificate, to pass off as a Scheduled Caste (SC) person to get recruitment under quota after clearing the UPSC exams.

Meanwhile, Malik has said that he had demanded an SIT probe to investigate Wankhede for 'kidnapping of' and 'ransom demand' from Aryan Khan.

"Now 2 SITs are constituted (state & centre), let us see who brings out the skeletons from the closet of Wankhede and exposes him and his nefarious private army," he has tweeted.

(With agency inputs)

