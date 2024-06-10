Meet Ranjan Kundu: The "Mr Checkmate" From Asansol, Known For Photography And Filmaking Globally

Ranjan Kundu is well-known in the photography, film, and poetry industry. He was born on September 18, 1989, in Asansol, India. He has achieved great success in his domain of interests which includes poetry, photography, and film. He is often referred to as "Mr. Checkmate.".

Ranjan Kundu was born to Ranjit Kundu and Chaitali Kundu in Asansol, India. Ranjan's passion for the arts started at a young age, and he has always remained curious about photography, technology, and poetry. This interest led him to develop a successful career.

Ranjan is married to Indrani Ghosh Kundu. They presently reside in Mumbai but Asansol remains his hometown. His journey from Asansol to becoming an internationally recognised figure is proof of his hard work and dedication and acts as an inspiration.

Ranjan Kundu's career in photography is outstanding and remarkable. He is recognized as an International Photography Legend from India. His unique style has set him different in the photography world. He is known as "Mr Checkmate," as he has a distinct approach to capturing moments that tell a story.

Ranjan Kundu's creativity extends into the film industry. He has completed the Filmmaking and TV Directing Masterclass from Hollywood Film School under Hollywood Director, Gill Bettman. He made history with his film "Mr. Checkmate," India's first feature fashion film, which he both wrote and directed. This film stands as proof of his innovative spirit and ability to merge different artistic pieces. He also has an impactful power of narration.

"Mr. CHECKMATE" has set a new benchmark in the Indian film industry. The film's success has not only elevated Ranjan's status as a filmmaker but also opened doors for future projects in the fashion film genre. He has completed the Independent Film-making Course under Bollywood Director, Madhur Bhandarkar.

Apart from his achievements in photography and film, Ranjan Kundu is also an International English Poet. His poems reflect his deep understanding of human emotions and the world around him. His poetic works are appreciated by readers worldwide.

Ranjan's contributions are not limited to the arts. He has a strong background in technology, which complements his work in photography and film. This combination of art and technology makes him an innovative creator and his work piece unique.