Ali Ali song: Akshay Kumar-Karan Kapadia's potent act will clasp your attention—Watch

New Delhi: Debutant actor Karan Kapadia is gearing up for the release of his maiden venture 'Blank' starring superstar Sunny Deol in a pivotal role. In order to create the right kind of buzz around the movie, the makers shot a promotional song featuring Akshay Kumar and Karan.

The song titled 'Ali Ali' is intense, beautifully shot and will clasp your attention until the very end. The 2.56-minute long song has been sung by B Praak and Arko. The enchanting music is composed by Arko and the lyrics are penned by Arko and Adeip Singh. The entire vibe of the song is captivating and the costumes too are eye-catchy.

Watch Ali Ali song here:

The song is mixed by Aditya Dev.

'Blank' marks the debut of Dimple Kapadia's nephew Karan Kapadia. The film is directed by Behzad Khambata. A few days back, the makers unveiled its trailer which is high on action. Ishita Dutta Sethi plays the female lead opposite Karan.

The movie revolves around the story of how a sleeper terrorist loses his memory after an accident. Deol in one of the scenes can be heard saying, “Terrorism Ka Koi Chehra Nahi Hota” (terrorism does not have a face). And as an officer sets out to find out the man who has been sent on a deadly mission.

'Blank' is hitting the screens on May 3, 2019.