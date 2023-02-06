topStoriesenglish2570112
Grammy Awards 2023 Full Winners List: Beyonce Scripts History, India’s Ricky Kej Wins Third Grammy

Grammy Awards 2023: While Harry Styles won Album of the Year Award, Beyonce broke the record for most number of Grammys. Check full winners list here-

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 06, 2023, 12:03 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Grammy Awards 2023 were held in Los Angeles for the first time since the pandemic. Trevor Noah was the host of the star-studded ceremony. At the world's most prestigious music awards, Indian music composer Ricky Kej won his third Grammy while Beyonce broke the record for most number of Grammys. Harry Styles defeated Beyonce to win Album of the year for Harry’s House. 

Check full list of winners here-  

Album of the year 

ABBA - Voyage 
Adele - 30 
Bad Bunny - Un Verano Sin Ti 
Beyoncé - Renaissance 
Brandi Carlile - In These Silent Days 
Coldplay - Music of the Spheres 
Harry Styles - Harry’s House – WINNER 
Kendrick Lamar - Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers 
Lizzo - Special 
Mary J Blige - Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) 

Best new artist 

Anitta 
Domi & JD Beck 
Latto 
Måneskin 
Molly Tuttle 
Muni Long 
Omar Apollo 
Samara Joy – WINNER 
Tobe Nwigwe 
Wet Leg 

Record of the year 

ABBA - Don’t Shut Me Down 
Adele - Easy on Me 
Beyoncé - Break My Soul 
Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius - You and Me on the Rock 
Doja Cat - Woman 
Harry Styles - As It Was 
Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5 
Lizzo - About Damn Time – WINNER 
Mary J Blige - Good Morning Gorgeous 
Steve Lacy - Bad Habit 

Song of the year 

Adele - Easy on Me 
Beyoncé - Break My Soul 
Bonnie Raitt - Just Like That – WINNER 
DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy - God Did 
Gayle - ABCDEFU 
Harry Styles - As It Was 
Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5 
Lizzo - About Damn Time 
Steve Lacy - Bad Habit 
Taylor Swift - All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film) 

Best pop solo performance 

Adele - Easy on Me – WINNER 
Bad Bunny - Moscow Mule 
Doja Cat - Woman 
Harry Styles - As It Was 
Lizzo - About Damn Time 
Steve Lacy - Bad Habit 

Best dance/electronic album 

Beyoncé – Renaissance – WINNER 
Bonobo – Fragments 
Diplo – Diplo 
Odesza – The Last Goodbye 
Rufus Du Sol – Surrender 

Best rap album 

DJ Khaled – God Did 
Future – I Never Liked You 
Jack Harlow – Come Home the Kids Miss You 
Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers – WINNER 
Pusha T – It’s Almost Dry 

Best musica urbana album 

Rauw Alejandro – Trap Cake, Vol. 2 
Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti – WINNER 
Daddy Yankee – Legendaddy 
Farruko – La 167 
Maluma – The Love & Sex Tape 

Best pop duo/group performance 

Abba – Don’t Shut Me Down 
Camilla Cabello and Ed Sheeran – Bam Bam 
Coldplay and BTS – My Universe 
Post Malone and Doja Cat – I Like You (A Happier Song) 
Sam Smith and Kim Petras – Unholy – WINNER 

Best country album 

Luke Combs – Growin’ Up 
Miranda Lambert – Palomino 
Ashley McBryde – Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville 
Maren Morris – Humble Quest 
Willie Nelson – A Beautiful Time – WINNER 

Best R&B song 

Beyoncé – Cuff It – WINNER 
Mary J Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous 
Muni Long – Hrs & Hrs 
Jazmine Sullivan – Hurt Me So Good 
PJ Morton – Please Don’t Walk Away 

Best pop vocal album 

Abba – Voyage 
Adele – 30 
Coldplay – Music of the Spheres 
Lizzo – Special 
Harry Styles – Harry’s House – WINNER 

Best dance/electronic recording 

Beyoncé - Break My Soul – WINNER 
Bonobo - Rosewood 
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha - I’m Good (Blue) 
Diplo & Miguel - Don’t Forget My Love 
Kaytranada Featuring Her - Intimidated 
Rüfüs Du Sol - On My Knees 

Best global music performance 

Arooj Aftab & Anoushka Shankar - Udhero Na 
Burna Boy - Last Last 
Matt B & Eddy Kenzo - Gimme Love 
Rocky Dawuni Featuring Blvk H3ro - Neva Bow Down 
Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini & Nomcebo Zikode - Bayethe – WINNER 

Best country solo performance 

Kelsea Ballerini - Heartfirst 
Maren Morris - Circles Around This Town 
Miranda Lambert - In His Arms 
Willie Nelson - Live Forever – WINNER 
Zach Bryan - Something in the Orange 

Best R&B performance 

Beyoncé - Virgo’s Groove 
Jazmine Sullivan - Hurt Me So Good 
Lucky Daye - Over 
Mary J. Blige Featuring Anderson Paak - Here With Me 
Muni Long - Hrs & Hrs – WINNER 

Best rap performance 

DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy - God Did 
Doja Cat - Vegas 
Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug - Pushin P 
Hitkidd & Glorilla - FNF (Let’s Go) 
Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5 – WINNER 

Best metal performance 

Ghost - Call Me Little Sunshine 
Megadeth - We’ll Be Back 
Muse - Kill or Be Killed 
Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Tony Iommi - Degradation Rules – WINNER 
Turnstile - Blackout 

Best rock performance 

Beck - Old Man 
The Black Keys - Wild Child 
Brandi Carlile - Broken Horses – WINNER 
Bryan Adams - So Happy It Hurts 
Idles - Crawl! 
Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck - Patient Number 9 
Turnstile - Holiday 

Best rock album 

The Black Keys – Dropout Boogie 
Elvis Costello & the Imposters – The Boy Named If 
Idles – Crawler 
Machine Gun Kelly – Mainstream Sellout 
Ozzy Osbourne – Patient Number 9 – WINNER 
Spoon – Lucifer on the Sofa 

Best alternative music album 

Arcade Fire – WE 
Big Thief – Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You 
Björk – Fossora 
Wet Leg – Wet Leg – WINNER 
Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Cool It Down 

Best traditional R&B performance 

Snoh Aalegra – Do 4 Love 
Babyface featuring Ella Mai – Keeps on Fallin’ 
Beyoncé – Plastic Off the Sofa – WINNER 
Adam Blackstone featuring Jazmine Sullivan – ‘Round Midnight 
Mary J Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous 

Best progressive R&B album 

Cory Henry – Operation Funk 
Steve Lacy – Gemini Rights – WINNER 
Terrace Martin – Drones 
Moonchild – Starfruit 
Tank and the Bangas – Red Balloon 

Best R&B album 

Mary J Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) 
Chris Brown – Breezy (Deluxe) 
Robert Glasper – Black Radio III – WINNER 
Lucky Daye – Candydrip 
PJ Morton – Watch the Sun 

Best rap song 

Jack Harlow featuring Drake – Churchill Downs 
DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy – God Did 
Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5 – WINNER 
Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug – Pushin P 
Future Featuring Drake & Tems – Wait for U 

Best comedy album 

Dave Chappelle – The Closer – WINNER 
Jim Gaffigan – Comedy Monster 
Randy Rainbow – A Little Brains, A Little Talent 
Louis CK – Sorry 
Patton Oswalt – We All Scream 

Best folk album 

Judy Collins – Spellbound 
Madison Cunningham – Revealer – WINNER 
Janis Ian – The Light At The End Of The Line 
Aoife O’Donovan – Age of Apathy 
Punch Brothers – Hell on Church Street 

Best country song 

Maren Morris – Circles Around This Town 
Luke Combs – Doin’ This 
Taylor Swift – I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault) 
Miranda Lambert – If I Was a Cowboy 
Willie Nelson – I’ll Love You Till The Day I Die 
Cody Johnson – ‘Til You Can’t – WINNER 

