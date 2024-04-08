New Delhi: Riot Games and XG, the hip hop and R&B-inspired girl group, today announced the upcoming release of their collaboration single titled ‘UNDEFEATED’ for the VALORANT Champions Tour Pacific (VCT Pacific) 2024 tournament.

UNDEFEATED is set to release globally on all streaming platforms on 12 April. The official music video airs on the VCT Pacific YouTube channel.

UNDEFEATED is XG’s first gaming collaboration and follows the announcement of their single, ‘WOKE UP’, which drops on 21 May. JAKOPS (SIMON), XG’s Executive Producer, directly oversaw the production, infusing the song with the unique confidence and colors of XG.

Fans of XG and VCT Pacific can look forward to a song that carries an inspiring message of “fearlessly seizing victory at all times,” and is crafted with a heavy bassline, minimalistic drum composition, and dreamy synthesizers. Through the distinctive vocals of XG members, the song seeks to energize those who dare to take on challenges.

"We're thrilled to collaborate with XG on the creation of UNDEFEATED for VCT Pacific," said Jake Sin, Head of VALORANT Esports APAC at Riot Games. "We hope the track will not only bring more hype to what will undoubtedly be a thrilling VCT Pacific season, but also demonstrate our commitment to our passionate community. It is the love and support from our fans so far that have encouraged us to seek more creative avenues for expression. We are grateful to work with XG to bring such a special track to life and hope our fans in the region and beyond will enjoy it as much as we do.”

JAKOPS (SIMON), executive producer of XGALX, expressed his thoughts on the collaboration saying, “I wanted to bring deep emotion and excitement to Valorant players worldwide and to everyone who loves music. While producing 'UNDEFEATED,' I aimed to convey the spirit of being 'undefeated' to listeners, just as the title suggests. Through this collaboration, I hope that everyone, including members of ALPHAZ as well as all players, will embrace the spirit of dreams, challenges, and never losing in competition, just like XG. I believe that the effort of artists on stage and the determination and effort of players striving for victory in matches are one and the same. Like XG and myself, I hope that the unwavering determination to move forward, even when the road ahead is not smooth, resonates with everyone. Additionally, I hope that this collaboration will be a great gift, along with the synergy that can only be shown through music to fans worldwide, in the VALORANT Champions Tour Pacific League.”

VCT Pacific is one of four international leagues in the wider VALORANT Esports ecosystem that includes VCT Americas, VCT EMEA and VCT CN. Pro-teams will fight through their respective international leagues to gain qualification into VCT global events, Masters and Champions.

With VCT Pacific Kickoff and Masters Madrid now over, VCT Pacific teams are gearing up to begin Stage 1 of the season where they will fight for a chance to represent the region at the second global event of the year, Masters Shanghai. Stage 1 will run between 6 April - 12 May in Seoul, South Korea.

Stakes rise even higher for Stage 2 where teams will then fight for a chance to go to VCT Champions 2024, the pinnacle of VALORANT esports where teams will battle for the title of world champion.