Varun Dhawan shares 'Dua Karo' song from 'Street Dancer 3D' on public demand—Watch

New Delhi: Ace choreographer turned filmmaker Remo D'Souza is gearing up for the release of his upcoming dance drama titled 'Street Dancer 3D'. The trailer of the movie has turned out to be a major hit amongst the viewers and not the makers have unveiled a new track titled 'Dua Karo'.

Varun Dhawan tweeted the song link on Twitter. He wrote: Out on public demand @JIGARSARAIYA #duakaro #ArijitSingh @iambohemia thank u for this special song

The song has been sung by Arijit Singh, Bohemia, Sachin- Jigar. The lyrics are penned by Priya Saraiya and the music is composed by Sachin-Jigar respectively.

The soulful track 'Dua Karo' has a brilliant dance piece performed by Varun who plays the lead in 'Street Dancer 3D'. The song shows the pain, angst and agony of the role he is playing in the movie.

The film is hitting the screens on January 24, 2020. It is touted as the biggest 3D dance movie ever made in the country.

Shraddha Kapoor plays the lead opposite Varun in 'Street Dancer 3D'. Prabhu Deva and Nora Fatehi will be seen playing pivotal parts in the movie.