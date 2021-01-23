Noida under 'Lockdown' till January 31, check rules for section 144

Noida: The Uttar Pradesh police on Friday (January 22, 2021) invoked CrPC section 144 in Gautam Buddh Nagar district effective till January 31.

According to the order, protests without permission, private use of drones and carrying of firearms, except by security personnel are prohibited.

The Police Commissionerate Gautam Buddh Nagar shared the order on Twitter:

The police order states that the restrictions have been imposed in view of Republic Day celebrations on January 26, the Uttar Pradesh foundation day on January 24 and a likely visit by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during the period.

"No firearms will be allowed inside any government or private office during the period. People who have been provided with armed security personnel by the government will ensure that their gunners stay out of offices," according to the order.

The police also reiterated a complete ban on celebratory firing at events like weddings and consumption of liquor in public spaces during the said period and warned people against selling, playing or displaying any audio/visual material which may causes tensions.

"Private use of drones will remain completely prohibited till January 31 for security reasons, while nobody will be allowed to hold protest or processions or hunger strike without permission from competent authority, not will they encourage anyone else to do so," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Ashutosh Dwivedi told PTI.

Any violation of the restrictive orders under CrPC section 144 or any of its subsections mentioned would lead to prosecution of offenders under IPC section 188, Noida police said.

