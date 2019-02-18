हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Lunglei hairstorm

Heavy rainfall, hailstorm in Mizoram, 800 houses damaged




Commuters travel during a heavy hailstorm: PTI

Aizawl: Around 800 houses in Mizoram's Lunglei town and nearby villages were damaged in a hailstorm, but there was no report of any casualty, Disaster Management and Rehabilitation (DMR) department officials said Monday.

DMR director F J Liantluanga told PTI that detail information about the extent of damage caused by the hailstorm in the southern Mizoram town of Lunglei town was being prepared.

Officials in Lunglei district said that at least 796 houses were either completely damaged or partially damaged in the hailstorm which hit the town on Sunday night.

Majority of those damaged houses were tin-roofed while window panes were also broken in many places rendering the houses uninhabitable, they said.

Hailstorm and heavy rainfall also hit the state capital, Aizawl and other places on Sunday evening. 

Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 provisions clarified to leaders of North East states: Centre

