ASIAN GAMES 2023

Asian Games 2023: India Men's Compound Team Beat South Korea In Final To Win Gold Medal

Ojas, and Prathamesh clinch the coveted GOLD, defeating Korea by a score of 235-230

Last Updated: Oct 05, 2023, 03:30 PM IST
Asian Games 2023: Trio of Abhishek, Parthmesh and Ojas defeated the South Korean team 235-230 in the final of the Men's Compound Team event. Earlier in the Women's Compound Team Final, Jyothi, Aditi and Parneet defeated Chinese Taipei with a score of 230-228 to win gold in China on Thursday (October 5).

(More to follow)

