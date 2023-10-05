Asian Games 2023: India Men's Compound Team Beat South Korea In Final To Win Gold Medal
Ojas, and Prathamesh clinch the coveted GOLD, defeating Korea by a score of 235-230
Asian Games 2023: Trio of Abhishek, Parthmesh and Ojas defeated the South Korean team 235-230 in the final of the Men's Compound Team event. Earlier in the Women's Compound Team Final, Jyothi, Aditi and Parneet defeated Chinese Taipei with a score of 230-228 to win gold in China on Thursday (October 5).
HATTRICK FOR THE DAY
's Compound Archers Abhishek, Ojas, and Prathamesh clinch the coveted GOLD, defeating Korea by a score of 235-230 at the Asian Games
With this victory, India makes a hattrick, marking the 3rd gold medal of the day.
(More to follow)
