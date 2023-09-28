Asian Games 2023 Medal’s Tally: India Add 6th Gold On Day 5 In Hangzhou, Rise To 5th Place In Standings, Check Full List Of Winners

Indian shooters added a sixth gold medal to the country’s tally on Day 5 of the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou on Thursday. The team of Sarabjot Singh, Arjun Singh Cheema and Shiva Narwal garnered 1,734 points to edge past second-placed China, which finished with 1733. Vietnam, meanwhile, finished third with 1730 points to clinch bronze.

This is India’s 24th medal overall at this 19th Asian Games and the fourth gold medal in shooting. Earlier in Wushu, Manipur’s Roshibina Devi Naorem clinched silver in women’s 60kg Sanda category after going down 0-2 to China’s Wu Xiaowei in the final, to take India’s medal tally to 23.

China continues to lead the medal charts with a whopping 146 medals under its belt, including 81 golds, 62 more than second-placed Korea.

Here is the full list of Indian medal winners at Asian Games 2023…

Women’s 10m air rifle team - Shooting - Silver

Men’s lightweight double sculls - Rowing - Silver

Men’s pair - Rowing - Bronze

Men’s Eight - Rowing - Silver

Ramita Jindal - Women’s 10m air rifle - Shooting - Bronze

Men’s 10m air rifle team - Shooting - Gold

Men’s four - Rowing - Bronze

Men’s quadruple - Rowing - Bronze

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar - Men’s 10m air rifle - Shooting - Bronze

Men’s 25m rapid file pistol team - Shooting - Bronze

Indian women’s T20 team - Cricket - Gold

Neha Thakur - Girl’s Dinghy (ILCA4) - Sailing - Silver

Eabad Ali - Men’s Windsurfer - RS:X - Sailing - Bronze

Dressage team - Equestrian - Gold

Women’s 50m rifle 3 positions team - Shooting - Silver

Women’s 25m pistol team - Shooting - Gold

Sift Kaur Samra - Women’s 50m rifle 3 positions - Shooting - Gold

Ashi Chouksey - Women’s 50m rifle 3 positions - Shooting - Bronze

Men’s skeet team - Shooting - Bronze

Vishnu Saravanan - Men’s dinghy ICLA7 - Sailing - Bronze

Esha Singh - Women’s 25m pistol - Shooting - Silver

Anantjeet Singh Naruka - Men’s skeet - Shooting - Silver

Naorem Roshibina Devi - Women’s 60kg - Wushu - Silver

Men’s 10m Air Pistol Team - Shooting - Gold