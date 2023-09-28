Asian Games 2023 Medal’s Tally: India Add 6th Gold On Day 5 In Hangzhou, Rise To 5th Place In Standings, Check Full List Of Winners
India have a total of 24 medals on Day 5 of the Asian Games 2023, including six gold medals so far in Hangzhou.
Indian shooters added a sixth gold medal to the country’s tally on Day 5 of the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou on Thursday. The team of Sarabjot Singh, Arjun Singh Cheema and Shiva Narwal garnered 1,734 points to edge past second-placed China, which finished with 1733. Vietnam, meanwhile, finished third with 1730 points to clinch bronze.
This is India’s 24th medal overall at this 19th Asian Games and the fourth gold medal in shooting. Earlier in Wushu, Manipur’s Roshibina Devi Naorem clinched silver in women’s 60kg Sanda category after going down 0-2 to China’s Wu Xiaowei in the final, to take India’s medal tally to 23.
China continues to lead the medal charts with a whopping 146 medals under its belt, including 81 golds, 62 more than second-placed Korea.
The 19th Asian Games Medal Tally as of 1 p.m., Sept. 28, 2023. pic.twitter.com/3RQkCujSx2 — The Manila Times (@TheManilaTimes) September 28, 2023
Here is the full list of Indian medal winners at Asian Games 2023…
Women’s 10m air rifle team - Shooting - Silver
Men’s lightweight double sculls - Rowing - Silver
Men’s pair - Rowing - Bronze
Men’s Eight - Rowing - Silver
Ramita Jindal - Women’s 10m air rifle - Shooting - Bronze
Men’s 10m air rifle team - Shooting - Gold
Men’s four - Rowing - Bronze
Men’s quadruple - Rowing - Bronze
Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar - Men’s 10m air rifle - Shooting - Bronze
Men’s 25m rapid file pistol team - Shooting - Bronze
Indian women’s T20 team - Cricket - Gold
Neha Thakur - Girl’s Dinghy (ILCA4) - Sailing - Silver
Eabad Ali - Men’s Windsurfer - RS:X - Sailing - Bronze
Dressage team - Equestrian - Gold
Women’s 50m rifle 3 positions team - Shooting - Silver
Women’s 25m pistol team - Shooting - Gold
Sift Kaur Samra - Women’s 50m rifle 3 positions - Shooting - Gold
Ashi Chouksey - Women’s 50m rifle 3 positions - Shooting - Bronze
Men’s skeet team - Shooting - Bronze
Vishnu Saravanan - Men’s dinghy ICLA7 - Sailing - Bronze
Esha Singh - Women’s 25m pistol - Shooting - Silver
Anantjeet Singh Naruka - Men’s skeet - Shooting - Silver
Naorem Roshibina Devi - Women’s 60kg - Wushu - Silver
Men’s 10m Air Pistol Team - Shooting - Gold
