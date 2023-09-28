trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2668066
NewsOther Sports
ASIAN GAMES 2023

Live Updates | Asian Games 2023 Day 5: PV Sindhu Set To Begin, Roshibina Devi Aims For Wushu Gold

Asian Games 2023 Day 5: Sunil Chhetri-led Indian football team will be up against Saudi Arabia in their Round of 16 match while PV Sindhu will open her campaign in team competition against Mongolia.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Devadyuti Das|Last Updated: Sep 28, 2023, 06:36 AM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

LIVE Blog

Hangzhou Asian Games 2023 LIVE: India will look to build on their medal tally on Day 5 of the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou on Thursday. The 10m air pistol men’s team of Sarabjot Singh, Sarabjot Singh, Shiva Narwal, Arjun Singh Cheema will aim to continue the rich haul from shooting event.

Roshibina Devi Naorem won her semifinal on Wednesday to guarantee herself at least a silver medal. She will compete in the Wushu gold medal match against China’s Wu Xiaowei as well.

Sunil Chhetri-led Indian football team will be up against Saudi Arabia in the Round of 16 clash in the evening on Thursday while Harmanpreet Singh’s Indian hockey team will be up against Japan in their third match after two comprehensive victories.

Indian badminton star PV Sindhu will open her campaign with the team event as India take on Mongolia with men’s star Lakshya Sen also set to take court.

Check LIVE Updates from Asian Games Day 5 HERE.

28 September 2023
06:34 AM

LIVE Asian Games 2023 Day 5: All eyes on Roshibina Devi in Wushu event

India's Roshibina Devi Naorem will be facing off against China's Wu Xiaowei bidding to win gold in the Wushu women's 60 kg final on Thursday. The event is set to get underway soon.

06:33 AM

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of Asian Games 2023 Day 5 in Hangzhou on Thursday.

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train