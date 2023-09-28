Live Updates | Asian Games 2023 Day 5: PV Sindhu Set To Begin, Roshibina Devi Aims For Wushu Gold

Hangzhou Asian Games 2023 LIVE: India will look to build on their medal tally on Day 5 of the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou on Thursday. The 10m air pistol men’s team of Sarabjot Singh, Sarabjot Singh, Shiva Narwal, Arjun Singh Cheema will aim to continue the rich haul from shooting event.

Roshibina Devi Naorem won her semifinal on Wednesday to guarantee herself at least a silver medal. She will compete in the Wushu gold medal match against China’s Wu Xiaowei as well.

Sunil Chhetri-led Indian football team will be up against Saudi Arabia in the Round of 16 clash in the evening on Thursday while Harmanpreet Singh’s Indian hockey team will be up against Japan in their third match after two comprehensive victories.

Indian badminton star PV Sindhu will open her campaign with the team event as India take on Mongolia with men’s star Lakshya Sen also set to take court.

Check LIVE Updates from Asian Games Day 5 HERE.