Boxing

India's Nikhat Zareen beats Brazil's Caroline De Almeida to enter finals of Women's World Boxing Championships

Zareen, who is a former junior world champion, stayed calm and completely dominated her rival for a 5-0 win by unanimous decision in the last-four bout of the 52kg competition.

India&#039;s Nikhat Zareen beats Brazil&#039;s Caroline De Almeida to enter finals of Women&#039;s World Boxing Championships
Source: Twitter

Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen beat Brazilian Caroline De Almeida 5-0 to enter the final of the Women's World Boxing Championships on Wednesday (May 18). She is the first Indian boxer to cement her place in the finals this year. 

Zareen, who is a former junior world champion, stayed calm and completely dominated her rival for a 5-0 win by unanimous decision in the last-four bout of the 52kg competition.

Six-time champion MC Mary Kom, Sarita Devi, Jenny RL and Lekha C are the only Indian women boxers who have won world title and now Hyderabad based Zareen has the opportunity to join the elite list.

India's best performance in the event came in 2006 when the country snared eight medals, including four gold, one silver and three bronze.

In the last edition, four Indian boxers returned home with medals ? Manju Rani clinched the silver, while Mary Kom bagged an unparalleled eighth world medal in the form of a bronze.

Later in the day, Manisha Moun (57kg) and Parveen Hooda (63kg) will compete in their respective semifinals.

With PTI inputs

