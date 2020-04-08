Coronavirus COVID-19: Golfer Arjun Bhati sells all his trophies, donates Rs 4.30 lakh to PM-CARES Fund

Amid the rising coronavirus COVID-19 cases in India, young golfer Arjun Bhati on Tuesday (April 7) sold all his trophies and donated Rs 4.30 lakh to PM-CARES Fund in order to help the government's efforts to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

The 15-year-old golfer sold all the trophies, including 3 world golf championship titles and national championship, to raise money for PM-CARES Fund which was set up by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to help those affected by deadly virus.

"As you all know, our country is going through a tough time, a difficult situation has arisen. I would like you all to come forward in helping the country. Do contribute in whatever capacity you can. In the last 8 years, I had won 102 trophies, I gave them to get some money and now I have contributed Rs 4 lakh and 30 thousand to the PM-CARES Fund. I would like everyone to utilise this time and follow self-isolation," Bhati said.

आपको 8 साल में जो देश,विदेश से जीतकर कमाई हुई 102 ट्रोफ़ी देश संकट के समय मैंने 102 लोगों को दे दी,उनसे आए हुए कुल-4,30,000-Rs आज PM Care Fund में देश की मदद को दिए,ये सुनकर दादी रोई फिर बोली तू सच में अर्जुन है,आज देश के लोग बचने चाहिए ट्रोफ़ी तो फिर आ जाएँगी,@narendramodi pic.twitter.com/wmoJtyObzi — Arjun Bhati (@arjunbhatigolf) April 7, 2020

"I wanted to do my bit in India’s fight against Covid-19. Since I have no earning of my own, I decided to sell my trophies. Trophies can be won later, but I can’t sit idle when my nation is in need of funds to fight the deadly disease. My relatives and friends of my parents have bought them. Though the trophies are still at my home. I will send them across once the lockdown is lifted," he added.

Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus cases in India jumped to 5,149 cases on Wednesday (April 8) while the death toll climbed to 149. The total number of active cases in the country stand at 4,643 and 401 people have recovered from the pandemic. Maharashtra is the worst affected state as it has registered over 1000 cases.