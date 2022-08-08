NewsOther Sports
CWG 2022: Gold medallists Sharath Kamal, Nikhat Zareen announced as flag-bearers for India in closing ceremony

Sharath Kamal and boxer Nikhat Zareen have been selected as India's flag-bearers for the CWG closing ceremony

Sharath Kamal and boxer Nikhat Zareen have been selected as India's flag-bearers for the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 Birmingham closing ceremony taking place on Tuesday (August 9), as per IST. The Indian Olympics Association (IOA) released a statement on Monday (August 8) announcing the news. Sharath Kamal won gold medal for India beating England's Liam Pitchford 4-1 in the final of the Men's Singles category in Table Tennis. The 40-year-old TT legend of India won the gold in Melbourne 2006 Games as well. (CWG 2022: MANIKA BATRA's TT team faces yet another CONTROVERSY as men's coach S Raman seen courtside, read full story HERE)

Indian star boxer Nikhat Zareen won India's 3rd consecutive boxing gold medal by defeating Carly MC Naul of Northern Ireland in the final of women's 50kg (Light Flyweight). Zareen lived up to her 'world champion' status as she dominated Carly across all three rounds. She won by 5-0 on basis of points scored. ('Sharath Kamal ka pradarshan': Table tennis legend clinches gold and leaves Netizens impressed)

A shortlist of flag bearers was drawn up by IOA Secretary General Mr. Rajeev Mehta, Acting President Mr. Anil Khanna, and Team India's Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games Chef de Mission Mr. Rajesh Bhandari, with gold medallists from the wrestling and weightlifting teams also considered. The final decision was made by Mr. Mehta and Mr. Khanna. The fact that the wrestling and weightlifting teams have already left for India was also factored into the final stage of decision-making.

IOA Acting President Mr. Anil Khanna: "It is with great pleasure we announce Mr. Achanta Sharath Kamal and Ms. Nikhat Zareen as our flagbearers. Sharath has served table tennis brilliantly all these years and his medals, including a mixed doubles gold, at Birmingham 2022 speak of the class and quality he brings to the highest stage along with his longevity.

"Ms. Zareen, the reigning world champion and Team India's gold medallist in the light flyweight boxing category at these Games is one of our best talents who continues to go from strength to strength, inspiring many, including young girls in India."

CWG 2022commonwealth games birminghamclosing ceremonySharath KamalNikhat Zareen

