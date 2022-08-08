Sharath Kamal clinched gold for India beating England's Liam Pitchford 4-1 in the final of the Men's Singles category in Table Tennis on Monday (August 8), at the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 Birmingham. Sharath went down in the first game but bounced back in the other four games to win the final 11-13, 11-7, 11-2, 11-6, 11-8 to finish on top of the podium after 16 years. The 40-year-old table tennis legend of India won the gold in Melbourne 2006 Games as well. (CWG 2022: MANIKA BATRA's TT team faces yet another CONTROVERSY as men's coach S Raman seen courtside, read full story HERE)

Moreover, he has also bagged a bronze at the 2010 showpiece event in New Delhi. The Tamil Nadu-born superstar paddler has a rich haul of four medals in this edition of the Games, having won the men's team and mixed team gold and a silver in the men's doubles event. With Monday's sensational gold, Sharath has taken his overall medal tally to 13 at the CWG, since making his Games debut in 2006. (CWG 2022: India's men Table Tennis team beat Singapore to win country's 5th gold)

After Sharath's sensational gold medal win, fans went crazy on the internet praising the TT legend of India for his achievement.

Checkout the reactions below...

The 40 years old Legend Sharath Kamal wins Gold for Men's Singles Table Tennis at #CommonwealthGames2022 in Birmingham.



Real Champion pic.twitter.com/MoNxFvWq2O — Murji Patel (@Murji_PatelBJP) August 8, 2022

Proud Moment for India #SharathKamal

Heartiest Congratulations to for winning Gold Medal for India in #TableTennis#CWG2022India pic.twitter.com/HBwZPmYyhu — sᴋʏ ɴᴀɢᴀʟᴡᴀᴅ (@AkashNagalwade) August 8, 2022

Hatrick of Gold for Achanta Sharath Kamal in 2022 Commonwealth games

He beats Liam Pitchford (ENG) by 11-13 11-7 11-2 11-6 1-8 to win the men's singles title Overall 13th medal for Him at CWG

2006 CWG

2010 CWG

2014 CWG

2018 CWG

2022 CWG

He won 4/4 August 8, 2022

Congratulations Sharath Kamal

Gold Medal for India in #TableTennis Men's Singles

Sharath Kamal clinches Gold Medal after Legendary performance in Table Tennis Men's Singles #CommonwealthGames2022#CWG2022#SharathKamal pic.twitter.com/qXyM8Ppjcy — Sumit Kumar (@SumitKu97939587) August 8, 2022

PV Sindhu won bronze , silver in 2018 and now gold in cwg! Superstar SINDHU!

This 20 year old Lakshya Sen is a Special talent! Gold on cwg debut finals and Table Tennis mixed doubles of sharath kamal and Sreeja made history in TT!#CWG22 — Deepesh Kumar (@Deepesh38458556) August 8, 2022

KAMAL KA KAMAAL@sharathkamal1 wins against Liam (ENG) (4-1) (11-13, 11-7, 11-2, 11-6, 11-8) in the #TableTennis Men's Singles event at the #CommonwealthGames2022



With this win, Sharath Kamal has bagged an overall 7 medals at the CWG in different categories #Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/rGNuQHbLGP — Sachin Gupta (@padotrasachin) August 8, 2022

Veteran Achanta Sharath Kamal wins Gold in men's singles! His seventh CWG Gold He's an institution and an inspiration. Congratulations @sharathkamal1 #CWG22india pic.twitter.com/Q9XFr0uo4I August 8, 2022

n August 7, Sharath Kamal defied his age once again winning gold in the mixed doubles for India with young Sreeja Akula beating the Malaysia duo of Javen Choong and Karen Lyne 11-4, 9-11, 11-5, 11-6 in the final. And before that, he wrote history along with his other compatriots in the Men's Table Tennis team contest winning gold against a mighty Singapore lineup.

The odds of Sharath winning the final were less after he faced a defeat in the singles match of the team fixtures in the final against Singapore, but he showed that his class displayed an experienced and sharp win in the final. Sharath Kamal Achanta lost to Zhe Yu Clarence 3-1 in the best of five clashes to level things.