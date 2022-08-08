NewsOther Sports
'Sharath Kamal ka pradarshan': Table tennis legend clinches gold and leaves Netizens impressed

Sharath Kamal won gold medal for India in the Men's Singles category at the CWG 2022 in Birmingham

Sharath Kamal clinched gold for India beating England's Liam Pitchford 4-1 in the final of the Men's Singles category in Table Tennis on Monday (August 8), at the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 Birmingham. Sharath went down in the first game but bounced back in the other four games to win the final 11-13, 11-7, 11-2, 11-6, 11-8 to finish on top of the podium after 16 years. The 40-year-old table tennis legend of India won the gold in Melbourne 2006 Games as well. (CWG 2022: MANIKA BATRA's TT team faces yet another CONTROVERSY as men's coach S Raman seen courtside, read full story HERE)

Moreover, he has also bagged a bronze at the 2010 showpiece event in New Delhi. The Tamil Nadu-born superstar paddler has a rich haul of four medals in this edition of the Games, having won the men's team and mixed team gold and a silver in the men's doubles event. With Monday's sensational gold, Sharath has taken his overall medal tally to 13 at the CWG, since making his Games debut in 2006. (CWG 2022: India's men Table Tennis team beat Singapore to win country's 5th gold)

After Sharath's sensational gold medal win, fans went crazy on the internet praising the TT legend of India for his achievement.

Checkout the reactions below...

n August 7, Sharath Kamal defied his age once again winning gold in the mixed doubles for India with young Sreeja Akula beating the Malaysia duo of Javen Choong and Karen Lyne 11-4, 9-11, 11-5, 11-6 in the final. And before that, he wrote history along with his other compatriots in the Men's Table Tennis team contest winning gold against a mighty Singapore lineup. 

The odds of Sharath winning the final were less after he faced a defeat in the singles match of the team fixtures in the final against Singapore, but he showed that his class displayed an experienced and sharp win in the final. Sharath Kamal Achanta lost to Zhe Yu Clarence 3-1 in the best of five clashes to level things.

