Explained: Why Navdeep Singh Was Upgraded From Silver To Gold At The Paralympic Games 2024?

Paralympics 2024: Indian para-athlete Navdeep Singh made history at the Paralympic Games by winning the gold medal in the Men's Javelin Throw F41 category. However, this remarkable achievement came after a surprising twist that saw his silver medal upgraded to gold. Here's a breakdown of why Navdeep's medal was elevated and the key events that led to this change.

Why Navdeep Was Upgraded from Silver to Gold at the Paralympic Games?

The Initial Outcome

Navdeep originally finished second in the Men's Javelin Throw F41 event, trailing behind Iran's Beit Sayah Sadegh. Sayah had set a new Paralympic Games record with a throw of 47.65 metres, while Navdeep achieved a personal best distance of 47.32 metres. This placed the Indian athlete in the silver medal position initially, behind the Iranian athlete, who was the favorite to win.

The Disqualification of Beit Sayah Sadegh

However, shortly after the event, Beit Sayah Sadegh was disqualified for violating Rule 8.1 of the World Para Athletics Rules and Regulations. This rule prohibits athletes from making political gestures during events. Sayah's disqualification was related to repeated displays of an objectionable flag, which was deemed improper and unsporting conduct according to the International Paralympic Committee (IPC).

The IPC has strict rules regarding political gestures or behavior that could be seen as promoting political messages, and Sayah's actions were found to breach these guidelines. As a result, the Iranian athlete was disqualified from the event, and his Paralympic record was nullified.

Navdeep’s Medal Upgrade

Following the disqualification of the Iranian athlete, Navdeep’s silver medal was automatically upgraded to gold. His throw of 47.32 metres became the winning distance in the event, marking a historic achievement for India as Navdeep became the first Indian athlete to win gold in the Men’s Javelin Throw F41 category at the Paralympic Games.

Navdeep's victory came after a challenging competition. He started with a foul but quickly found his rhythm, throwing 46.39 metres on his second attempt. His best throw of 47.32 metres came in the third round, and despite two more fouls, this distance secured him the gold medal after the Iranian athlete’s disqualification.

The Official Response

In a statement, the World Para Athletics (WPA) emphasized their commitment to maintaining high standards of integrity, ethics, and conduct in the sport. The WPA reiterated that all athletes and participants must uphold these values, and Sayah's disqualification was in line with their rules on maintaining fairness and proper conduct in competition.

Impact of the Disqualification

With Sayah out of the competition, the medals were reshuffled. Navdeep’s silver was upgraded to gold, while China's Sun Pengxiang, who threw 44.72 metres, claimed the silver. Iraq's Wildan Nukhailawi, who recorded a distance of 40.46 metres, was awarded the bronze medal after the reshuffle.

Navdeep’s Inspiring Journey

Navdeep's victory was a proud moment for India, especially considering his background and the challenges he has overcome. The 24-year-old para-athlete from Panipat, Haryana, had to contend with his short stature to excel in javelin throw. Inspired by his father, a national-level wrestler, Navdeep began his athletic journey before turning his focus to javelin in 2017. Despite setbacks in the Tokyo Paralympics and the Asian Para Games, Navdeep's perseverance and dedication have now paid off with a gold medal on the world stage.