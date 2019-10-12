close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Eliud Kipchoge

Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge becomes 1st athlete to finish marathon in under two hours

Long-distance runner Eliud Kipchoge of Kenya on Saturday scripted history by becoming the first-ever athlete to finish a marathon in under two hours in the Austrian capital of Vienna.

Kenya&#039;s Eliud Kipchoge becomes 1st athlete to finish marathon in under two hours
Image Credits: Twitter/@EliudKipchoge

Long-distance runner Eliud Kipchoge of Kenya on Saturday scripted history by becoming the first-ever athlete to finish a marathon in under two hours in the Austrian capital of Vienna.

The 34-year-old Olympic champion completed the unofficial two-hour marathon of 26.2 miles in one hour, 59 minutes and 40 seconds at Vienna's Prater-Hauptallee park.

After the race, Kipchoge said that he is the happiest man at the moment. 

"I am the happiest man," CNN quoted Kipchoge as saying. 

The Olympic medallist added that he hopes his feat has inspired many that "no human is limited."

Notably, Kipchoge was initially looking set to break the record during the first half of the marathon when he had completed 21 kilometers in 59.35 hours. 

Despite the feat, Kipchoge's achievement will not be count as world record as it was an unofficial marathon.

In fact, Kipchoge followed behind a car during the race--something which is not allowed under IAAF sanctions--besides being assisted by an army of 30 pacemakers. 

Tags:
Eliud KipchogeKenyaOlympicIAAF
Next
Story

U.S. Olympic champion Conor Dwyer retires after doping ban

Must Watch

PT14M39S

India-China world superpower for last two thousand years: Modi in delegation talks