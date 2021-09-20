‘Khaao roti, piyo chai, tension ko karo bye bye’: Neeraj Chopra’s message for a relaxed mind

Tokyo Olympics gold medalist in javelin throw Neeraj Chopra has become a youth icon, on and off the field. The 23-year-old athlete is definitely a cool chap who can remain totally composed in unique situation. He has been doing media interactions and a lot of public appearances without losing his characteristic smile even for a moment. And, now he has, in a way, revealed the reason behind all this. Apparently, the youngster is very fond of ‘roti’ (bread) and ‘chai’ (tea), and credits these for a relaxed mind.

On Monday evening, he tweeted in Hindi, “Khaao roti, piyo chai, tension ko karo bye bye,” which roughly translates into ‘tea and bread can keep tension away’.

Earlier in the year, on August 7, Chopra became the first Indian track and field athlete to win an Olympic gold. His attempt of 87.58 meter won him the top position. His gold also made the Indian tally to seven medals, the country’s best effort till date.

Chopra, who is number 2 in the world right now in the javelin throw event, has also featured in a TV commercial recently, which is getting a lot of praise.

In honour of his gold winning moment, the Athletics Federation of India’s (AFI) has decided to celebrate August 7 each year as ‘National Javelin Throw Day’.

