हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Milkha Singh

Legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh tests positive for COVID-19

91-year-old Milkha Singh is also known as The Flying Sikh. He still is the only Indian sprinter to win gold in the 400m at the Asian Games and the Commonwealth Games.

Legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh tests positive for COVID-19
Former sprinter Milkha Singh (Source: Twitter)

India's legendary athlete Milkha Singh has tested positive for Covid-19. Milkha's son confirmed the development and said that his father is currently in isolation at his home in Chandigarh.

91-year-old Milkha Singh is also known as The Flying Sikh. He still is the only Indian sprinter to win gold in the 400m at the Asian Games and the Commonwealth Games.

He also won gold medals in the 1958 and 1962 Asian Games. He represented India in the 1956 Summer Olympics in Melbourne, the 1960 Summer Olympics in Rome, and the 1964 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

He was awarded the Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian honour, in recognition of his sporting achievements.

India reported 2,76,070 new COVID-19 cases and 3,874 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's data on Thursday.

As many as 3,69,077 discharges have been made in the last 24 hours, which is more than the daily cases reported.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Milkha SinghCOVID-19athletics
Next
Story

Sagar Rana murder case: Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar's anticipatory bail plea dismissed by Rohini court

Must Watch

PT9M59S

Bollywood Breaking: Tauktae Cyclone destroys set of film 'Tiger 3'