Highlights | PUN (43) - MUM (32), PKL 2023 Today, Kabaddi Match Live Score: Pune Beat Mumbai By 10 Points

Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Highlights Score: In the upcoming Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 matches, Bengaluru Bulls will face Dabang Delhi K.C., while Puneri Paltan will play against U Mumba on December 8 at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium. Bengaluru Bulls, with 0 wins and 2 losses, are currently eighth on the points table, whereas Dabang Delhi K.C. is 11th with no wins and one loss. The head-to-head record between Bengaluru Bulls and Dabang Delhi K.C. stands at 9 wins each, with 2 ties in 20 encounters. Players like Bharat and Vishal are key for Bengaluru Bulls, while Naveen Kumar and Vishal Bhardwaj lead Dabang Delhi K.C. In the other match, Puneri Paltan, with 1 win, takes on U Mumba, who have 1 win and 1 loss. U Mumba holds a head-to-head advantage with 10 wins against Puneri Paltan's 8 in 20 matches. Guman Singh and Mahender Singh are crucial for U Mumba, while Aslam Inamdar and Abinesh Nadarajan are key players for Puneri Paltan. Catch the action live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+Hotstar mobile app.

Check Highlights Score Of Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Match Between Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi & Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba.