Highlights | PUN (43) - MUM (32), PKL 2023 Today, Kabaddi Match Live Score: Pune Beat Mumbai By 10 Points
Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi, Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Match Highlights Score and Updates: Dabang Delhi beat Bengaluru Bulls in the first match of the day.
Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Highlights Score: In the upcoming Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 matches, Bengaluru Bulls will face Dabang Delhi K.C., while Puneri Paltan will play against U Mumba on December 8 at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium. Bengaluru Bulls, with 0 wins and 2 losses, are currently eighth on the points table, whereas Dabang Delhi K.C. is 11th with no wins and one loss. The head-to-head record between Bengaluru Bulls and Dabang Delhi K.C. stands at 9 wins each, with 2 ties in 20 encounters. Players like Bharat and Vishal are key for Bengaluru Bulls, while Naveen Kumar and Vishal Bhardwaj lead Dabang Delhi K.C. In the other match, Puneri Paltan, with 1 win, takes on U Mumba, who have 1 win and 1 loss. U Mumba holds a head-to-head advantage with 10 wins against Puneri Paltan's 8 in 20 matches. Guman Singh and Mahender Singh are crucial for U Mumba, while Aslam Inamdar and Abinesh Nadarajan are key players for Puneri Paltan. Catch the action live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+Hotstar mobile app.
LIVE Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba: Pune Beat Mumbai
U Mumba facing a tough challenge! All out with just 3 minutes left, Pune extends the lead to 13 points. Pune dominates, triumphing over Mumbai 43-32. Another spectacular victory for Pune in this high-octane Kabaddi showdown!
LIVE Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba: Pune Slow Down The Game
Pune strategically slowing the tempo, holding a commanding 12-point lead with 5 minutes left. Mumbai strikes back with a superb 2-point super tackle. However, Pune's raiders need to step up, leaving fans somewhat disappointed.
LIVE Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba: Pune Lead By 13 Points
Pune's defense roars back, extending their lead to 12 points! Mumbai dwindles to just 3 players. A spectacular kabaddi showdown unfolds as Pune dominates, showcasing relentless skill and strategy on the mat.
LIVE Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba: Pune All Out
Pune down to 2 players, strategizing a super tackle, and they execute it perfectly for 2 vital points. Employing clever bounce points to stay competitive. Another superb tackle, leaving only 1 player. Aslam Inadar, the captain, raids unsuccessfully. Pune all out.
LIVE Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba: Mumbai Finding Form
Incredible Kabaddi action here! Pranay Rane dominating with consistent raid points. Pune down to 3 players, yet hold an 8-point lead as the first half concludes. Mumbai showing signs of a comeback. Exciting second half ahead!
LIVE Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba: Can Mumbai Bounce Back?
Mumbai in a tight spot, but a phenomenal super tackle signals a potential turnaround. Their defense scores the first crucial point, injecting hope. Pune, however, maintains control, orchestrating a strategic slowdown with an impressive 11-point lead. Tense kabaddi action unfolds!
LIVE Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba: Pune Dominate Mumbai
Pankaj Mohite's blazing performance sets Mumbai ablaze! Eight minutes in, and Pune dominates with a 7-point lead. Mumbai's defense struggles, raiders falter. With 10 minutes left in the first half, Pune surges ahead by 11 points. The battle intensifies!
LIVE Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba: Pune On Top
Gurm Singh opens Mumbai's account with a swift raid. Pankaj Mohite's incredible dubki, combining speed and bounce, earns a super raid. Pune narrows the lead, leaving Mumbai with 3 players. Pranay Rane responds with a dynamic 2-point raid, bringing Mumbai back into the game.
LIVE Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba: Milestones On The Cards
Girish Maruti Ernak of U Mumba is one High 5 away from completing 25 High 5s in his PKL career.
LIVE Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba: Top Players to Watch - U Mumba
Guman Singh is the primary raider for U Mumba, amassing 15 raid points in 2 matches. Mahender Singh is the top defender from the squad, claiming 7 tackle points in 2 matches. Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, the top all-rounder in the U Mumba squad, has scored 22 points in 2 outings.
LIVE Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba: Top Players to Watch - Puneri Paltan
Aslam Inamdar leads the raiding department for Puneri Paltan this season, accumulating 10 raid points in 1 match. Abinesh Nadarajan is set to lead the defense with 2 tackle points in 1 game in PKL 10. Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, an all-rounder, is a player to watch with 5 points so far.
LIVE Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba: Current Standings
Puneri Paltan, with 1 win and 0 losses, holds the sixth position on the PKL 10 points table, accumulating a total of 5 points. U Mumba secures the third position in the standings after winning 1 match and losing 1, amassing a total of 6 points.
LIVE Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba: Head-to-Head Record
In the history of PKL, Puneri Paltan and U Mumba have crossed paths 20 times. U Mumba holds the edge with 10 wins, while Puneri Paltan has claimed victory 8 times, and 2 matches concluded in ties. The last encounter between Puneri Paltan and U Mumba in Season 9 saw the latter emerge victorious with a 34-33 win.
LIVE Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba: Recent Performances
Puneri Paltan comes into this clash with a victory over Jaipur Pink Panthers on December 4, securing a 37-33 win. This marked their first triumph in Pro Kabaddi League Season 10. U Mumba faced a setback in their last match against Gujarat Giants on December 5, losing with a scoreline of 37-39.
LIVE Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Bengaluru Bulls Vs Dabang Delhi: Delhi Beat Bulls
Delhi turns the tide in the final minutes with a formidable defense, securing three crucial tackle points. Naveen's composed play and strategic time wasting ensure a commanding 7-point lead, sealing a comfortable victory for Delhi in this gripping kabaddi showdown!
LIVE Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Bengaluru Bulls Vs Dabang Delhi: Bulls Bounce Back Again
Bharat challenges, denied by the umpire. Bulls review, unsuccessful. Bharat retaliates, a spectacular bounce in the next raid. A blazing multi-point raid follows, a sensational super 10. He's unstoppable! Lead reduced to 2 points with just 5 minutes remaining. Incredible Kabaddi action!
LIVE Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Bengaluru Bulls Vs Dabang Delhi: Delhi Back On Top
Thrilling kabaddi action! Bulls down to 3 players, Delhi takes a 3-point lead. Naveen Kumar, in a crucial raid, secures Surjeet, reducing Bulls to 2. Naveen's super 10 leaves Bulls with just 1 player. In the 10th minute, Delhi inflicts a second all-out, extending their lead to 6 points. Incredible gameplay!
LIVE Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Bengaluru Bulls Vs Dabang Delhi: Bulls Bounce Back
Naveen opens the 2nd half with a crucial bonus point. Delhi, down to 3 players, faces a super tackle. Bharat strikes, grabbing 2 points. Bulls inflict a massive all-out, slicing Delhi's lead to 3. With 18 minutes left, Delhi struggles as Bharat's exit puts them back in the lead with a 2-point super tackle.
LIVE Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Bengaluru Bulls Vs Dabang Delhi: Delhi Dominate 1st half
Thrilling kabaddi action here! The home team teetering on the brink, but a superb super tackle by Bangalore earns them crucial points. A successful raid adds to their tally. Delhi falters in the do-or-die moment, and Bangalore struggles too. Delhi now leads by 5 points!
LIVE Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Bengaluru Bulls Vs Dabang Delhi: Delhi Dominate Bangalore
Bulls face an all-out just 8 minutes before the half. Delhi seizes a 6-point lead, both teams aiming for bonus points. Bengaluru fights back with crucial touches. Naveen's defensive move earns Delhi another point. As Ashu claims Surjett, Delhi extends the lead to 8 points.
LIVE Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Bengaluru Bulls Vs Dabang Delhi: Delhi On Top
Vikas leaps, but denied in a crucial do-or-die raid. Bangalore faces a super tackle. Naveen's empty-handed return adds pressure. Aashu Malik seizes an effortless point in a decisive raid. Timeout called, strategies recalibrated. The kabaddi drama unfolds!
LIVE Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Bengaluru Bulls Vs Dabang Delhi: Delhi Take Early Lead
And here we go! Vikas Kandola initiates the action with a powerful raid. Naveen steals 2 points in the opening move, but Bharat swiftly counters with 1. Delhi grabs an early lead, and it's a defensive battle in the first 5 minutes. Exciting kabaddi action underway!
LIVE Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Bengaluru Bulls Vs Dabang Delhi: Here we go then!
Welcome, kabaddi fans! Bulls banking on Bharat's might, while Dabang pins hopes on Naveen's prowess. It's the clash of titans as Bangalore hosts Delhi in their home debut. Get ready for a kabaddi extravaganza – let the thrilling showdown begin!
LIVE Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba: Match Details
On December 8, Match 13 of Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 is set to unfold, featuring Puneri Paltan against U Mumba at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium. The match is scheduled to commence at 09:00 PM IST.
LIVE Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Bengaluru Bulls Vs Dabang Delhi K.C: Milestones On The Cards
Saurabh Nandal from Bengaluru Bulls is one tackle point away from reaching 200 tackle points in PKL. Vishal Bhardwaj from Dabang Delhi K.C. is ten tackle points away from achieving 300 tackle points. Naveen Kumar is on the verge of reaching 60 Super 10s in his PKL career, currently standing at 59.
LIVE Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Bengaluru Bulls Vs Dabang Delhi K.C: Top Players to Watch - Dabang Delhi K.C.
Naveen Kumar is the top raider for Dabang Delhi K.C. in Season 10, amassing 14 raid points in 1 match. Vishal Bhardwaj is the defensive leader for Dabang Delhi K.C., securing 2 tackle points in 1 match.
LIVE Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Bengaluru Bulls Vs Dabang Delhi K.C: Top Players to Watch - Bengaluru Bulls
Bharat leads the raiding department for Bengaluru Bulls with 11 raid points in 2 matches. Vishal is expected to lead the defense with 7 tackle points in 2 games in PKL 10. Sachin Narwal, an all-rounder, is another key player with 3 points in Season 10.
LIVE Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Bengaluru Bulls Vs Dabang Delhi K.C: Current Standings
Bengaluru Bulls, with 0 wins and 2 losses, occupy the eighth position on the PKL 10 points table, accumulating a total of 2 points. Dabang Delhi K.C. holds the eleventh position, having won none and lost one match, resulting in a total of 0 points.
LIVE Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Bengaluru Bulls Vs Dabang Delhi K.C: Head-to-Head Record
In the history of PKL, Bengaluru Bulls and Dabang Delhi K.C. have clashed 20 times, with both teams winning 9 matches each, and 2 encounters ending in ties. The last meeting in Season 9 saw Bengaluru Bulls triumph with a 56-24 victory.
LIVE Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Bengaluru Bulls Vs Dabang Delhi K.C: Recent Performances
Bengaluru Bulls enters this game following a defeat against Bengal Warriors on December 4, losing 30-32. This marked their second loss in Season 10 of the Pro Kabaddi League. Dabang Delhi K.C. also suffered a loss in their last match against Tamil Thalaivas on December 3, with a scoreline of 31-42.
LIVE Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Bengaluru Bulls Vs Dabang Delhi K.C: Match Details
The 12th match of Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 is scheduled for December 8, featuring Bengaluru Bulls against Dabang Delhi K.C. at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium. The match is set to commence at 08:00 PM IST.