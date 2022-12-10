Sports News LIVE | West Indies in big trouble as Day 3 of 2nd Test vs Australia begin

Australia are in a dominant position in the 2nd Test vs West Indies as the visitors had lost four wickets for just 102 runs on the second day of the match at Adelaide Oval. Windies still trail by 409 runs in this Test after Australia declared their innings at 511/7. Windies' Mr Consistent Kraigg Brathwaite got out for just 19 and that opened the gates for Australian bowling unit which is missing the captain Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood. Michael Nesser, playing in place of Hazlewood, picked up 2 wickets while Nathan Lyon and Cameron Green grabbed a wicket each before stumps on Day 2.

Tagenarine Chanderpaul is still batting for Windies. He was unbeaten on 47 at stumps yesterday.

Pakistan and England Test match at Multan is evenly poised. One can say that Pakistan are just slightly ahead in the match. Abrar Ahmed, Pakistan's debutant and mystery spinner, finished with 7 wickets in first innings after England captain Ben Stokes won the toss and decided to bat first. England posted just 281 in the first innings. Pakistan, courtesy a fine fifty from Babar Azam, had reached 107/2 before stumps on opening day of the match.

Other sporting action today includes the World Cup matches in Qatar, Pro Kabaddi league matches as well as Lanka Premier League games.