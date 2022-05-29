The Indian men’s hockey team scored two fantastic field goals to beat Japan 2-1 in its first Super 4 league match and avenge its loss in the pool stage of the Asia Cup 2022 in Jakarta on Saturday (May 28). The defending champions, who lost 2-5 against Japan in the pool stage, scored two eye-catching field goals through Manjeet (8th minute) and Pawan Rajbhar (35th) to register a narrow win. India are now in top position on the Super 4 points table with Malaysia in second spot after their draw against South Korea on Saturday.