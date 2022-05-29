The Indian men’s hockey team scored two fantastic field goals to beat Japan 2-1 in its first Super 4 league match and avenge its loss in the pool stage of the Asia Cup 2022 in Jakarta on Saturday (May 28). The defending champions, who lost 2-5 against Japan in the pool stage, scored two eye-catching field goals through Manjeet (8th minute) and Pawan Rajbhar (35th) to register a narrow win.

India are now in top position on the Super 4 points table with Malaysia in second spot after their draw against South Korea on Saturday.

Japan’s lone goal came from a penalty corner through Takuma Niwa in the 18th minute. Japan threatened India initially and secured a penalty corner as early as in the opening minute but the Indians thwarted the danger.

The Indians grew in confidence and got their footing as the match progressed. India will play Malaysia in their next Super 4 stage match on Sunday (May 29). Meanwhile, in the other Super 4 match of the day, South Korea and Malaysia played out a 2-2 draw.

In the Super 4s, India, Japan, South Korea and Malaysia will play each other once with the top two teams progressing to the final.

Match Details

India vs Malaysia, Asia Cup Hockey 2022, Super 4s

When will India vs Malaysia in Asia Cup 2022 Super 4s hockey match take place?

India vs Malaysia in Asia Cup 2022 Super 4s hockey match will take place on May 29 (Sunday), 2022.

Where will India vs Malaysia in Asia Cup 2022 Super 4s hockey match take place?

India vs Malaysia in Asia Cup 2022 Super 4s hockey match will take place at Gelora Bung Karno Sports Complex, Gelora, Central Jakarta, Indonesia.

What time is the India vs Malaysia in Asia Cup 2022 Super 4s hockey LIVE match?

India vs Malaysia in Asia Cup 2022 Super 4s hockey match starts at 5 PM IST.

Where will India vs Malaysia in Asia Cup 2022 Super 4s hockey match LIVE Broadcast will be shown?

India vs Malaysia in Asia Cup 2022 Super 4s hockey match will be broadcast live on Star Sports First, Star Sports Select 2 SD+HD. Live Streaming of India vs Malaysia Hockey will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

What is Asia Cup Men’s Hockey 2022 new format?

In the preliminary round, four teams in each pool will play each other once, then the top two teams progress to Super 4s. In Super 4s, four teams will play each other once. The top teams will then play the final. The top three teams will qualify for the Men’s FIH Hockey World Cup 2023 in India.