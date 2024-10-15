Real Madrid Kylian Mbappe Accused Of Rape, Footballers Responds To Allegation

Real Madrid's star played Kylian Mbappe has found himself in middle of a massive controversy which has accused him of rape. A Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet reported that Mbappe has been accused of rape and the police is currently investigating the issue. However, the 25-year-old football star has reacted to these allegations and called them 'fake news'.

Mbappe's team are making sure all legal measures are taken to repair the damage this has caused to the French forward's image. As per The Sun, the team has claimed these reports to be 'completely false and irresponsible'.

What Does The Report Say?

The newspaper outlet report suggests that Swedish cops are currently investigating an alleged rape incident at the Bank Hotel (where Mbappe stayed a night).

In September, Mbappe got injured and Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti initially described the issue as a "knock," stating that Mbappe "asked to be substituted to avoid any problems."

"Following the tests carried out today on our player Kylian Mbappe by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with an injury to the femoral biceps of his left leg," the club announced, as quoted by ESPN.

Mbappe has been in fine form this season, netting five goals in LaLiga, with his standout goal coming against Alaves. His absence will undoubtedly be felt as Madrid navigate this critical phase of the season.

Mbappe's move was highly anticipated from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), as he was officially presented in front of 80,000 spectators at the Santiago Bernabeu. Earlier in June, after years of speculation, Mbappe joined the Spanish club as a free agent. The 25-year-old World Cup winner with France joined a Madrid team that was already loaded with talent and still celebrating its latest triumph in the La Liga competition.