Pro Kabaddi League 2019

Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas, Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Updates

Telugu Titans lock horns with Tamil Thalaivas in the fourth match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas, Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Updates
Image Credits: Twitter/@ProKabaddi

Ajay Thakur-led Tamil Thalaivas take on Telugu Titans in the fourth match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday. 

Here are the live updates from the match:

# The Thalaivas continue to lead in the clash with the scoreline reading 5-4 in their favour. However, the Telugu Titans have improved following a slow start, as Ajay Thakur and Shabeer Bappu fail to grab points in two raids. 

 

# The Tamil Thalaivas have extended their lead to 4-1 as Rajnish joins Siddharth Desai on the bench following a tackle by the former!  

# Rahul Chaudhuri strikes yet again with an excellent ankle hold on Siddharth Desai as the scoreline reads 2-1 in favour of the Tamil Thalaivas! 

# Rahul Chaudhuri strikes with the first point of the clash for the Tamil Thailavas following a successful raid! Tamil Thailavas 1-0 Telugu Titans 

# Here is the Telugu Titans starting seven for the clash: Abozar Mighani (c), Vishal Bharadwaj, Siddharth Desai, Farhad Milghardan, C. Arun, Rajnish, Kamal Singh 

# Here is the Tamil Thalaivas starting seven for the clash! 

# The Telugu Titans have won four matches against the Tamil Thalaivas while the latter have registered two wins against the Hyderabad-based franchise! 

# The clash is set to start in less than three minutes as Siddharth Desai looks to make his presence felt for the Telugu Titans! 

Hosts Telugu Titans take on Ajay Thakur-led Tamil Thalaivas in the second clash of Sunday's double-header at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad following their defeat in the opening clash of the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 against U Mumba. 

The hosts were overly reliant on star raider Siddharth Desai who failed to make his presence felt. The raider finished the clash with just five points after picking his first point of the clash in the 33rd minute.

The Tamil Thalaivas enjoy a sturdy defence having signed the likes of Ran Singh, Mohit Chhillar with Manjeet Chhillar the man in focus from the left cover position. Siddharth will be looking to make amends for an underwhelming show in the opening clash, but will certainly need to push himself to make his presence felt. 

Another interesting face-off will be between Tamil Thalaivas' newly signed star raider Rahul Chaudhari and his ex-team Telugu Titans' who he represented in the previous six editions of the PKL.

Chaudhari was one of the top performers for the Telegu Titans' in the previous editions of the tournament and it will certainly be interesting to witness how he plans the downfall of his previous franchise.    

Team India captain Ajay Thakur is currently leading the Tamil Thalaivas, having led the franchise for three consecutive seasons. Thakur has accumulated 426 points in 44 matches across two seasons making him a threat for any opposition.  

